The FAI appoints former athletics director Gary Owens as interim CEO

Gary Owens has been appointed Interim Chief Executive of the FAI.

He takes on the role of the association and states that he intends to begin the recruitment process for a permanent CEO in the coming weeks.

Owens effectively replaces FAI board member Paul Cooke, who has served as executive lead in recent months.

Owens is the former CEO of Athletics Ireland and Down Syndrome Ireland.

Before Owens’ appointment on Monday, outgoing Secretary of Sports Shane Ross said that a new CEO would be the key to leading a new era for the FAI, adding: “We want to see a total change in Irish football, and I think we are to see the beginning of it.

“We certainly see the beginning of this with the independent directors and some of the corporate reforms.

“But they’re not moving fast enough. I think we’d like to see the new chief executive when he is appointed. Take the bull by the horns and look at its root and branch.

“But I think we’re making really good progress, but it’s not over yet.”

FAI statement:

The FAI can confirm that it intends to launch a recruitment and selection process for the appointment of a CEO in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, the FAI Board of Directors approved the appointment of Gary Owens as Interim Chief Executive tonight with immediate effect.

Gary Owens is an experienced leader and non-executive director with expertise in corporate restructuring, turnaround strategies and governance structures.

Gary has an outstanding career in leadership positions in the financial services and technology sectors, including the IFG Group, Rainmaker Technologies and the Hibernian Group. Previously, he was interim CEO of Down Syndrome Ireland and Athletics Ireland.

Roy Barrett, FAI Independent Chairman, said: “Gary brings a wealth of experience to this intermediate role, and the board and I look forward to working with him.

“The Board of Directors would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Mr. Paul Cooke, FAI Director, who has held the Executive Lead position free of charge over the past few weeks while undertaking an identification and selection process for a provisional CEO.”