The Facebook-style video reminds Donald Trump of friends like Lev Parnas

Late night hosts and social media have one thing in common: you won’t forget your most embarrassing moments.

Inspired by Facebook’s sentimental “Friends Day” commemorative video, the Daily Show released a video on Thursday to remind President Trump who his friends are.

Trump has recently denied a connection to Lev Parnas, a prime witness of the impeachment process in Congress. His insistence on not knowing him is an attempt to distance the president from plans to get Ukrainian officials to investigate the Biden family to gain Trump’s political gain.

Another strange figure in the mix is ​​Robert Hyde, a Trump donor and emerging politician who tried to help Parnas and Rudy Giuliani in the Ukrainian system by providing information about the Ukrainian ambassador’s whereabouts. It has recently become known that Hyde suffers from stalking and mental illness.

Both men play a prominent role in Trump’s friends’ optimistic slideshow, posing and smiling with the President. The video also shows footage of Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone (who was recently found guilty of interfering with an investigation into the house), O.J. Simpson and Jeffrey Epstein.

Many of the photos seem to come from social media. What would we do without our Facebook friends?