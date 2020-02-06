The ‘F9’ trailer has been viewed more than 439 million times

F9 also known as Fast and Furious 9, dropped its first trailer during the film’s promotional concert in Miami last Friday for the Superbowl. According to Deadline, the trailer has collected more than 439.3 million worldwide views on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. That number will probably hit half a billion soon. In a world where short, flashy videos all fight for your attention, the fact that a trailer of almost four minutes attracted these kinds of songs is really very impressive. View the preview for F9 here:

Of course, not every film promotes itself with its own concert. F9 is unique because some of his actors happen to be world famous recording artists – Cardi B, Ludacris and Ozuna. All three performed at “Universal Pictures Presents: The Road to F9 and Trailer Drop”, accompanied by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Pluth. The live stream of the concert alone produced 12 million views in the first 72 hours. Universal is known for dropping Fast and Furious trailers with style. Furious 7 received a special 30-minute cable on E! before the trailer landed, and the preview for The Fate of the Furious made its debut on the digital screens of Times Square during Sunday Night Football. In short, Universal knows how to watch their movie launches.

F9 has Vin Diesel revenge as Dominic Toretto, as well as John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson. Directed by Fast and Furious heavyweight Justin Lin, the film will serve as the ninth installment in the Fast Saga franchise and the tenth feature-length photo in general. F9 is coming to the cinema on 22 May.

