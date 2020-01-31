The F-35 is still broken and the F-35A can’t shoot straight

Partner commissions for this site may be charged via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

The Americans don’t agree very much these days, but luckily there is one fact that emerges from government reports and is pretty undeniable: as great as the F-35 may be in theory, however great the success, the plane how it exists today is in pretty sad shape. Bloomberg’s Anthony Capaccio recently had the opportunity to review the annual report prepared by Robert Behler, director of operations testing and evaluation of the DoD. While the latest version of the report does not reveal any fundamentally new shortcomings, the ongoing operational problems in the existing categories are more than sufficient to slow efforts to get the aircraft fully operational.

Behler’s office identified 13 Category 1 issues that directly impact security and combat capability before the program’s $ 22 billion block 4 phase begins. The problems described by Behler do not exist in the announcement of January 22, 2020 that the aircraft’s Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS) will be discarded and replaced by a brand new software project. ALIS was supposed to be a revolutionary parts and logistics management system, but it never worked properly (we have dealt with ALIS problems at ET in recent years). This system is now being replaced by a new cloud-based solution called ODIN (Operational Data Integrated Network). Like ALIS, ODIN is created in partnership with Lockheed-Martin.

The big problem with Behler’s latest report, according to Bloomberg, is that the Air Force version of the F-35 has a big problem with its 25mm cannon. The GAU-22 / A cannon used by the Air Force is internally mounted. Structural cracks have been a problem for the F-35 for years and are still a problem today. The report said: “The impact on the life of F-35 and the need for additional inspection requirements are still being determined.”

The externally mounted versions of the weapon used by the Marines and Navy do not have the same problem, but the USAF variant has an unacceptably low accuracy when used against ground-based targets. Yes, the F-35A has such poor accuracy that it can’t even hit the ground … exactly. Since it is made of steel and is under the influence of gravity, it is quite capable of hitting the dirt anywhere else. It could be a few feet to the left or right of what you thought.

No significant part of the F-35 fleet, which was deployed to a branch of the U.S. military, was able to achieve what Secretary of Defense James Mattis had promised in 2018: namely that the aircraft averaged 80 percent is operational all the time. The report does not report percentages, but states that all branches have “outnumbered” the target, with the Air Force performing best, the Marines ranking “roughly mid-range,” and the Navy’s performance as “particularly poor.” “Gun problems only exist on the F-35A, but most of the other issues are cross-industry.

Over the years I have written about the F-35, there has been a lot of back and forth about whether it is the “right” concept to fight America’s enemies in the engagements we will face in the future , The more practical question really seems to be whether this aircraft can ever meet the expectations placed on it. It’s not the most tortured vehicle that has ever gone through the Pentagon procurement process – I’m pretty sure the Bradley fighting vehicle still has a dubious honor – but the cost of developing the F-35 leaves the price of the BFV gush out of the water. At least the BFV will blow you out of the water if you have common sense to aim with a rocket. Nineteen years after Lockheed’s X-35 defeated Boeing’s X-32 to win the JSF program, this whole “gun thing” looks somewhat sketchy.

Every time I look at the F-35, I wonder how the Air Force’s drone programs are developing. Even if we repair the plane at some point, how long will it take for drone fighters to replace it in many roles? I’m not suggesting that this will be the case in the next year or two, but the F-16 was first put into service in 1980. Forty years later, it is one of the most popular (and inexpensive) fighter planes in the world. There seems to be little chance that the F-35 will receive the same recognition.

I don’t expect the 2022 drone plane to drill holes in the basic principle of the F-35, but I would be really surprised if it would continue to fly in 2050. Trying to fix these bugs is the number of software bugs in 14 months decreased only slightly, from 917 in September 2018 to 873 in November 2019.

At that point, did anyone consider contacting Wilbur and Orville Wright?

