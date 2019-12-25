The eyes of the 49ers in Armstead are revenged with Marshawn Lynch of Seattle, Russell Wilson – The Reporter

Loading...

SANTA CLARA: Give it a name and Arik Armstead has experienced it when it comes to playing in Seattle. The noise of the crowd. Marshawn Lynch runs. The Russell Wilson escapes.

Armstead is in his fifth and best season as a 49ers defensive lineman. On Sunday night's visit, he would like to experience his first victory in Seattle, one that would give the 49ers (12-3) first place in the NFC postseason and his first NFC West title since 2012.

"Seattle is loud and crazy and I love playing there," Armstead said. "It's a great game, an exaggerated crowd and for what you live, to play in games like this."

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 16: Arik Armstead (91) of the San Francisco 49ers uses his phone to calculate how much Isiah Stafford, 10, of Oakland, of the Fam 1st Family Foundation, spent at the Defensive Line Holiday Blitz "at the Shoe Palace in San Jose, California, on Monday, December 16, 2019. The 49ers and Visa provided a Christmas shopping experience at the Shoe Palace, which included a Shoe Palace discount. (Nhat V. Meyer / Bay Area News Group)

Armstead, a snub and substitute for the Pro Bowl, had 1 1/2 catches the last time the 49ers played against the Seahawks, an overtime battle on November 11 that Seattle won 27-24.

All due respect to the trumpeted return of Seattle runner Marshawn Lynch, Armstead and the 49ers' main concern in this rematch is the dismissal, pressure and simple defense of Russell Wilson.

"Everyone knows the challenge it brings, from the point of view of mobility and pace," Armstead said.

SANTA CLARA, CA – NOVEMBER 24: Arik Armstead (91) of the San Francisco 49ers gets up after firing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter of his game at Levi & # 39 ; s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, November 24, 2019. (Jose Carlos Fajardo / Bay Area News Group)

After accumulating 10 catches in his career until November, Armstead is in a drought of four games, a period in which each game has been reduced to the last seconds.

Sacks never define the value of a defender, and Armstead is a constant factor, even against the race. He and rookie star Nick Bosa have played 716 snapshots (75 percent)

while DeForest Buckner leads the linemen with 748; that trio was rotated more on Saturday night's victory over the Los Angeles Rams, so look for a cooler line on Sunday night.

Armstead is one of the only three defenders of the 49ers who faced Lynch when he took his last photos for Seattle in 2015. Armstead said about Lynch's surprise bis: "Marshawn is a great player and everyone is eager to see what he can do. after his rest. " We will enter with the same mentality. "

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 21: Fred Warner (54) of the San Francisco 49ers intercepts the ball against Malcolm Brown (34) of the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter at Levi & # 39; s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Saturday, December 21. , 2019. (Nhat V. Meyer / Bay Area News Group)

WARNER ON LYNCH

Linebacker Fred Warner echoed Armstead's stance, saying that the 49ers must stop the race and force Wilson into third and long-term situations. Lynch was on the Raiders' injured reserve list when the 49ers played against him last season, which Warner described as an "unfortunate" circumstance because "to be the best you want to beat the best."

That prompted a journalist to ask Warner if he remembered Lynch's "Beast Quake" score in the first Seahawks tie-off game of 2010. Yes, Warner was in eighth grade at the time, but responded respectfully: "The guy is a beast, to say the least. "

Warner, 23, is well aware that the Seahawks could mix Lynch, 33, with Travis Homer or Robert Turbin to replace them after Sunday's season-end injuries to Chris Carson and C.J. I continued. Warner said: "We have to make sure that we are prepared for who leads the rock, and that we are sound of assignment."

TOMLINSON IN SEATTLE

Left guard Laken Tomlinson is no stranger to the deafening Seattle stadium. He played there as a rookie for the Detroit Lions in 2015, debuted there with the 49ers in 2017 and remained winless in Seattle when the 49ers fell last year 43-16. CenturyLink Field was also Tomlinson's only career playoff game, a loss of 26-6 wild cards in the 2016 Lions.

"They have a reputation for being very loud, and that is their advantage as a local," Tomlinson said. "Our job is to eliminate that advantage and do what we do."

Tomlinson is the only 49er in attack or defense that has played 100 percent of the snapshots of his unit. When the 49ers fell to the Seahawks last month, offensive tackles Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey came out with leg injuries and, although they are prepared for Sunday's rematch, the line is still being adjusted without the Weston Richburg center.

Ben Garland will make his third consecutive start, and it is still unclear whether Mike Person will return to the right guard after a neck injury kept him out of the last game, which prompted Daniel Brunskill's first start there. "Communication is the key," said Tomlinson. "Ben has been doing a phenomenal job and directing everyone."