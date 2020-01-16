The explosive attack by Raptors builds enough kisses to ward off Thunder

With seven different players scoring double digits and shooting a scorching 61.2 percent off the floor, the Toronto Raptors managed to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 130-121 in a shootout at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Wednesday night.

This was an evening in which Marc Gasol returned to the Raptors after missing the last 12 games with a hamstring injury and started in a jumbo-format line-up together with Serge Ibaka, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Kyle Lowry.

With Gasol back in the fold, Fred VanVleet is the only important Raptor who is still offside, an encouraging sign for a Toronto team that has been decimated by injuries throughout the season.

Here are a few takeaways from a wild and entertaining victory for the Raptors in OKC.

Offensive explosion

As mentioned earlier, the Raptors were attackingly spectacular.

Their 61.2 percent mark from the field has only been matched or surpassed 10 times in franchise history and ranks Raptors’ sixth best ever shooting performance. Moreover, it was only the 18th time they ever scored 130 points or more in a game, and only the 11th time in an affair without overtime.

Sign up for Raptors newsletters

Get the best out of our Raptors coverage and exclusive products directly in your inbox!

With these flashy numbers came impressive individual versions of the Raptors. Seven different players scored with double digits. Here’s a brief look at what each of them did:

Norman Powell: Powell had 23 points in 9-out-11 shots and was 3-out-4 from a three-point range. He was the most consistent scorer for Toronto all night and seems not to have missed a beat since his own return from injury.

Pascal Siakam: Siakam finished with 21 points for 9-for-15 shots. Unlike the rust that was seen on Sunday from the second quarter, Siakam looked like he had found his legs and it was much more comfortable on Wednesday.

It looks easy

Vote @ pskills43 https://t.co/kQYeprYRUk pic.twitter.com/6mENUhuP55

– Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 16, 2020

OG Anunoby: Anunoby also had 21 points, but perhaps even more impressive were the five assists and five rebounds he collected on Wednesday. This was a nice follow-up effort after a tough Sunday evening against the San Antonio Spurs.

Kyle Lowry: Lowry had 17 points and eight assists and seemed to beat the game when he hit a decisive layout in the middle of the lane with 2:20 over to play and then hit a jumper with 1:25 left to give Toronto a cushion with seven points. This came after it appeared that the Raptors might be blowing a 30-point lead in the fourth.

If there is a strange pair of podcasting, this could be it. Donnovan Bennett and JD Bunkis do not agree on much, but you will agree that this is the best podcast from Toronto Raptors.

Yup, lowry time

Vote @ Klow7 https://t.co/kQYeprYRUk pic.twitter.com/B1Zj2jGtCa

– Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 16, 2020

Serge Ibaka: Ibaka finished with 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting, but his best came in the first frame when he had 13 points on perfect 6-for-6 shooting.

Marc Gasol: Gasol was excellent in his first game back from an injury and scored 15 points while handing out five doubles. It seems that the leisure time worked wonders for Gasol when he seemed involved, energetic and aggressive with his shot – something that will certainly be music in the ears of Raptors fans.

Terence Davis: Davis had 12 points and seven rebounds on Wednesday. His biggest moment in the game came in the third quarter when he hit a three-point at the end of the third quarter to help the Raptors maintain their lead while the Thunder threatened.

A story of two halves

The Raptors led Wednesday’s game with a whopping 30 points, but saw that lead almost disappear in the fourth quarter.

Toronto started the game very strong and scored 38 points in the first quarter with almost 70 percent shooting before the opening half ended with a 73-55 advantage.

In the third quarter, the Raptors got sloppy with the ball, turning it around seven times, allowing OKC to crawl back into the game and the fourth only entering 14.

In the final period, it was the defense of the Raptors who abandoned them when they enabled the Thunder to set up their own 38-point frame and saw that 30-point gap narrow to just three points with 2 : 09 left to play.

Stream NBA games with NBA League Pass

Are you looking for NBA games that you can’t find on the cable? Get up to 600+ from market games with NBA League Pass. Sign up today for a free 7-day trial period!

It provided great entertainment, turning the game from a laugh into a nail biter, but this should still worry for Toronto as it becomes a trend for the team.

If OKC had succeeded in completing the comeback, it would have been the third time in four games where the Raptors had been ahead of the fourth quarter.

The other two games in question are the one against the Portland Trail Blazers last week and the Sunday game against the San Antonio Spurs. In each of those matchups, the main point of discussion for the Raptors was their poor fourth quarter. However, this growing problem of poor play in the final frame may have more to do with the defense of the Raptors.

The attack was fine on Wednesday, but the Raptors allowed OKC to score 33 points in the last quarter, something that was very similar to the 32 and 36 places in the fourth that the Blazers and Spurs recently had against the Raptors.

SGA remains hot

It wasn’t the 20-20-10 triple-double masterpiece of his previous game, nor was it a 32-point performance like he had in Toronto a few days before the calendar turned to 2020, but the Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander still had always a strong night against the Raptors on Wednesday.

The Hamilton, Ont., Native ended his evening with 21 points, six rebounds and six assists while shooting 6-for-10 from the field and 2-for-2 from deep.

His free throws with 2:09 left in the game brought the Thunder within three points and he helped bring the Thunder back to a position to possibly make a historic comeback, leaving four doubles in the fourth quarter alone fall.

Despite the strong performance, this seemed a relatively normal rule for Gilgeous-Alexander. Perhaps the best compliment that we can now give the rising star as he continues his breakthrough second-year campaign.