The experiment of Flames with Mikael Backlund on the wing seems to be over

There is something to be said about using a versatile National Hockey League line-up and having multiple options.

And it’s clear that since Calgary Flames head coach Geoff Ward took over in December, he hasn’t been afraid to try something new to promote depth and flexibility – that’s exactly what the club has been trying to do by bringing Mikael Backlund to the wing move from the middle of this season, starting with his presence on the right with Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau.

“When we placed him there for the first time, we felt he would give the line of defense a little more defensive, so that Monny and Johnny might be a little more offensive,” Ward explained. “We have seen that. We thought with his intelligence and puck skills that he might add something offensive. We have seen that. Now we come out (the NHL All-Star break), maybe we can practice a little more depth in the middle position. So we put it back there again. There are many things we can do with him. That does not mean that you will never see him again on the wing.

“But right now we are employing him as a centreman and we love the depth in the middle position with him there.”

There, he played against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, between Mark Jankowski and Sam Bennett as Calgary’s fourth-line center. And he skated during the previous three games after the break of the NHL All-Star, indicating that the experiment might have been short-term.

But it’s an option – and Ward had done the same with Jankowski to put him back in the line-up on Tuesday, penciling in the six foot-four, 212 pounder on wing.

“I think it’s easier to be honest,” Ward said about the transition. “I think so much happens in the middle ice position in terms of how much ice you have to cover and everything else. I think for smart players, guys who go to the wall – it simplifies things for them. It gives them the opportunity to get pucks and move pucks and go to openings. If you are in the other position, you are digging pucks, moving them and trying to make things happen. In some ways it simplifies things for some players.

“If you look at the National Hockey League, there are many guys who have entered the NHL as centerreman and are now playing the grand piano.”

Backlund, however, may not be one of the converted. He did not play a wing since he came to North America from Vasteras, Sweden more than ten years ago and admitted that he was outside his comfort zone.

But at the request of the coaching staff, he was encouraged to play in a different position and he took the opportunity.

“Wardo called me earlier and asked me and I said,” Yes, “and at that time I was excited to try something new,” Backlund said. “But after a while I started to feel a bit uncomfortable. But we were winning and playing well, so I didn’t want to say anything. Then I told him during the break that I wanted to go back to the center. “

After having completed one of his best statistical seasons at NHL level in 2018-19, Backlund’s production this season fell by six goals and 17 assists in 53 games prior to Tuesday’s collision with the sharks. He is not the only one who has seen a dip in production this season, but Backlund indicated that there is a comfort level playing center and that it is easier to look for consistency.

It is not an easy adjustment to go from taking draws, taking defensive responsibilities, controlling the game and playing a positionally healthy game in the middle to passing over the wall and for the most part staying in a north-south lane.

“You don’t get as many puck attacks as in the middle, you’re more involved in the middle,” Backlund said. “I think the middle man should be everywhere and I like that. With winger you tend to become isolated on one side. Some nights I just had to work hard to get into games and I thought that was harder on the grand piano, where I feel more natural and comfortable in the middle. “

