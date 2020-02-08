The exhibition of works of art attracts land mines all over the world

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia Arts Center unveiled a new humanitarian art exhibition at the Benedum Gallery, designed by a group of local Morgantown students from the St. Francis de Sales Catholic School.

Members of the group, Proud Students Against Landmines and Cluster Bombs (PSALM), showed artwork to educate the public about landmine problems around the world and how they affect children and the most vulnerable.

As part of their aid projects, all students offer humanitarian aid to survivors of landmines and raise awareness of the problems of the survivors. The theme of the exhibition is: “You have to be the change you want to see in the world.”

“I think one of the biggest things is that they have a voice. And they are able to teach people who are much older than them and who have not learned and learned so much on the subject, ”said Nora Sheets, proud student coordinator against landmines and cluster bombs.

Sammy, the minesweeper, was at the exhibition to not only draw attention to the event, but also to help the student aid project raise money for minesweepers.

The art exhibition will be on view in the center until the end of February.