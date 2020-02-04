The Exbats equate falling out of love and chaos in a new video watch

(Photo: Christopher Riggs)

Straight from Bisbee, Arizona, the Exbats are coming! Centered around the sunny cowpunk / tinkling guitar trunks of Kenny McLain and drummer / singer Inez McLain, the Exbats are really fun to see.

Today AltPress is premiering with the video for “You Don’t Have It”, the first issue of the upcoming release of Burger Records from the Exbats, Kicks, Hits and Fits. In this clip, Inez drags over a huge video screen with images of some of the most divisive and the tragic dilemmas that humanity faces. Our heroine sings about a relationship that went south as she trudged through the desert with the weight of the world.

“I’m not trying to be a savior or an oracle or whatever,” Inez says about the video. “But the world that my generation inherits has come from somewhere. Someone is responsible, and it is clearly very ruined, and it feels like we cannot get away. We are dragging all of this behind us, and it is difficult to change the photo: all these images just appear and it is always disastrous. Collapse seems to be stuck for all of us. “

Indeed, by itself, “You Do’t It It” is a wonderful kiss for a lack of love. It is the same way of thinking that makes bands like the Aquadolls and the Coathangers so fascinating. That sentiment in combination with the video, however, acquires a whole new meaning.

Kicks, Hits and Fits is scheduled for release March 6. The Exbats let you start a pillow fight with a white claw in a house where you have just been burgled. Fall in love again with indie doll, friends.

