The ex-wife of Kristoff St. John’s, Mia, pays tribute 1 year after death

The ex-wife of Kristoff St. John, Mia St. John, paid homage to the deceased soap star a year after his death.

“I have died twice in my life,” she recorded pictures of her posing with Kristoff and her deceased son, Julian St. John, who died of suicide in 2014. “The day my son died and the day #superbowlsunday last year when his father passed 💔2020 my rebirth will be 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼For them and all others who continue to suffer #mentalillness #addiction #depression #fear #ptsd awareness 💚🎗. ”

Mia also revealed that Paris St. John, the daughter she shared with the star ‘Young and the Restless’, organized a vigil for him on Sunday evening.

“The Paris vigil tonight for her father in his old house,” she captured a photo of his commemorative photo. “A year ago he left this dimension on #superbowl today. He loved football so much and was looking forward to watching the game with his good friend [filmmaker Marc Clebanoff] that day. He passed before that would happen. “

Kristoff died last year at the age of 52. The Coroner of Los Angeles County confirmed that he died shortly thereafter of hypertrophic heart disease. Other “significant conditions” were the effects of ethanol and myocardial bridging of the left anterior descending coronary artery.

His autopsy report also revealed that the late actor “was reportedly released from a psychiatric hospital on February 1, 2019, after a 72-hour wait” and that he had a history of alcohol use, bipolar disorder, and suicidal ideas.

He left two daughters, Paris and Lola St. John.

