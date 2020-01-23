The evolving role of the CIO and CMO in customer experience

Most organizations continue to struggle with the complexity and rapidly changing requirements for delivering an effective, or even average, digital customer experience. The two top managers who are most responsible for this, the CIO and CMO, have still done their job to close the ranks further and achieve the most defining aspect of business in a sustainable manner.

Once a fairly simple affair with a website, presence on social media and a mobile app or two, the reality of customers’ expectations about how companies should interact with them today has skyrocketed. It now includes everything from real-time involvement with each digital channel to customer support in their favorite external devices (for example in Alexa, Google Assistant or an Oculus device), as well as in-depth app integrations, a rich developer ecosystem of add-on services and contextual personalization that really works.

What’s even worse is that most organizations currently significantly overestimate their success with customer experience, with double digits, often large ones, between what customers actually expect to receive and what companies believe they offer.

With the tone set by market leaders such as Apple and Amazon, the average organization must behave as an above-average organization to compete and receive the ‘customer experience multiple’. If you do not do this, you will also become a rider in a world that is increasingly eaten by technological giants who have organized themselves from the ground up to go completely digital. Digital leaders must address the frequent shortcomings in their culture, organization, processes and technological basis and do so quickly if they want to survive and thrive in the long term.

The silos of CIO and CMO Determine the problem

In my latest industry research into end-to-end digital experience, I discovered that one of the most fundamental obstacles to success is overcoming the silos at the top of the organization: IT has a lot of data, analysis, applications and integrations where customer experience by is made possible. But marketing understands the customer better, creates and delivers much (but not all) of the digital customer experiences and has the mandate to deliver a good third to half of the company’s experience content, usually related to the first part, acquisition and final parts, preservation and advocacy of customer experience.

Note: It is beyond the scope of this article to talk about sales, activities, and customer service aspects of customer experience, but those silos are very different challenges that also contribute to the challenges of creating a seamless and effective customer experience. However, the focus here is on how this can be solved between the CIO and CMO.

I have examined the occasionally charged CIO / CMO relationship several times over the years and found it to be good for the most part, as long as the CMO did not have to wait for the CIO and was able to choose most of their marketing -specific solutions . The CMO has to wait its turn, is a problem because most other business functions have a higher priority for IT than marketing. This despite the digital side of marketing that has grown in leaps and bounds in recent years.

In fact, the CMO has become a digital giant in most organizations, working with large amounts of budget, resources and data to support and grow the business. The budget for digital marketing technology, a function popularly known as martech, grew by a very significant 30% last year, considerably overshadowing the growth of the IT budget many times, compared to just 3.2% on average. grew globally.

As a result, at the heart of the challenge of mitigating bumpy silos – resulting in bumpy customer experiences when the links are directly reflected in the technology contact points themselves – is really solving people’s control and ownership issues. Because the two leaders each offer an ever-increasing digital overview, with many growing overlaps, it seems that the relationship needs to be restarted to reset the status quo, increase collaboration, clarify roles and responsibilities and find better ways to work together in an increasingly digitally infused world.

Real solutions require leadership and action

Here are the top five issues I encounter – as well as some workable solutions – in improving the CIO and CMO relationships in the context of customer experience:

Collaboration alone is not that effective, so create a shared shared service for the digital experience. Although the partner’s prescription is by far the most common advice offered to improve the CIO / CMO relationship, it is also one of the easiest to pay lip service, even unintentionally. A shared service can take the form of a Center of Excellence or a newer innovation model around customer experience (which also offers an opening for other functions such as sales and customer service to participate), or it can just be a semi-formal way of working matched with resources and staff and report on joint programs and projects. In any case, it is a stronger model than a high-level partnership, which is more difficult to keep healthy with only periodic meetings and planning sessions. This approach creates a more sustainable connective structure based on collaboration and shared route maps between the two views.

Two owners of digital technology at the highest level means pointing the finger and overlapping, so appoint a new Marketing CIO that reports to both the CIO and the CMO. I have seen this happen and work in larger organizations, especially consumer-oriented organizations with large digital marketing teams. It creates shared ownership and visibility, one "throat to choke," and reduces one group too far in one direction without the other knowing and agreeing.

I have seen this happen and work in larger organizations, especially consumer-oriented organizations with large digital marketing teams. It creates shared ownership and visibility, one “throat to choke,” and reduces one group too far in one direction without the other knowing and agreeing. The shared ownership components of customer experience are often blurred between the CIO and CMO (see the large shared ownership space in the image above), leading to all kinds of long-term downstream problems, so invest time regularly to keep them super sharp . Define in detail who owns which parts of the digital strategy and who implements and pays which transformations and initiatives in the short term. An area in which the CMO is notoriously weak is master data, so the CIO can make that story much more effective, while the CMO can maintain shared ownership and preferred access. Another notorious problem is marketing integration, which harasses marketing teams and forces them to become import / export leaders from tens to hundreds of marketing apps. CIOs must possess this on behalf of the CMO, but allow the CMO to retain the choice of tools, but with clear Service Level Agreements (SLAs) that ensure that integrations remain up-to-date.

An area in which the CMO is notoriously weak is master data, so the CIO can make that story much more effective, while the CMO can maintain shared ownership and preferred access. Another notorious problem is marketing integration, which harasses marketing teams and forces them to become import / export leaders from tens to hundreds of marketing apps. CIOs must possess this on behalf of the CMO, but allow the CMO to retain the choice of tools, but with clear Service Level Agreements (SLAs) that ensure that integrations remain up-to-date.

The CIO and CMO are still only part of the comparison of the customer experience, so spearhead and contribute significantly to the rest of the company-wide efforts needed to get what is needed. Usually the proverbial 360-degree image of the customer is missing or very inadequate, which requires that all business departments and functions carry the customer data that they have. This also applies to common analysis models, digital KPIs that everyone agrees with and has access to, and a common business model that is controlled by a command center that is responsible for customer responsiveness and involvement. The CIO and CMO must stimulate these efforts throughout the company to feed what they do and to serve the customer.

Even if the CIO and CMO have a good working relationship, the rest of the organization often doesn't know what's going on and they duplicate or wait for the two leaders to let them know how they can support a better customer experience. So communicate early and often about joint efforts for customer experience. In my research, the biggest complaint about digital transformation by line staff is that they just don't know what's going on. Positive change requires proactive and detailed communication.

Although there are certainly other problems, because they currently have the greatest impact in organizations I speak to, addressing even a few of them can have a significant long-term impact on what the customer experiences. As with so much of digital, strong leadership has the most effect, and the risks of most of the above solutions are relatively low. Although your mileage may vary, it is almost certain that you can quickly improve the shared results of the CIO and CMO today.

