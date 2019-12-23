The evolution of Dina Manzo

By
Suzanne Larosa
-
0
21
December 23, 2019 | 4:29 pm

Dina Manzo looks different these days, but the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star argues that her new appearance is the result of two-year nose surgery and some "adjustments." So when did those adjustments begin? Page six investigates. In 2009 he attended a gala during the beginning of his time in "Housewives".

fake images

In 2011 she looks a little more blonde, but very much the same.

fake images

In addition to a tan, he maintained the status quo in 2014.

fake images

But in May 2018 he looked drastically different, with a fatter pout, the initial stages of his nose job and a new makeup style.

Instagram

On June 5 of this year, old Dina mysteriously seemed to reappear.

Instagram

A wedding accessory published on May 6, 2019 showed that she and her husband looked natural.

Instagram

This photo from October 2, 2019 resembles a Dina from years ago.

Instagram

But its most recent complement has people scratching their heads. Are they just angles and lighting? Or did Dina Manzo do more than he said?

Instagram

