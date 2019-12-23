The evolution of Dina Manzo

December 23, 2019 | 4:29 pm
Dina Manzo looks different these days, but the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star argues that her new appearance is the result of two-year nose surgery and some "adjustments." So when did those adjustments begin? Page six investigates. In 2009 he attended a gala during the beginning of his time in "Housewives".
In 2011 she looks a little more blonde, but very much the same.
In addition to a tan, he maintained the status quo in 2014.
But in May 2018 he looked drastically different, with a fatter pout, the initial stages of his nose job and a new makeup style.
On June 5 of this year, old Dina mysteriously seemed to reappear.
A wedding accessory published on May 6, 2019 showed that she and her husband looked natural.
This photo from October 2, 2019 resembles a Dina from years ago.
But its most recent complement has people scratching their heads. Are they just angles and lighting? Or did Dina Manzo do more than he said?