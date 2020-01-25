The Every-Way Thief from Sun Racing and the contemporary NAPs for horse racing

Have you failed to collect your copy of The Sun today?

Dover in all directions

Provide a double ride in Cheltenham. COURT OF CHAMPAGNE (1.15) has gone well on hunting and can use his smooth jumping well. Pair it with LALOR (1.50) who came back on New Year’s Day to fashion with a stylish third.

Wild guess

QUARENTA (3.15 Doncaster) was a close second in Kempton last time and he can hit the frame again with great chances.

Templegate

FLORESSA (2.40 Doncaster) seems like a hurdle to follow and she can take the next step in her career by winning this Grade 2 competition.

NAP from Tom Pepper

CHAMPGANE GOOD (2.05 Doncaster) stays all day and this looks weaker than some of the Graded races he has been competing in lately.

Sirius NAP

SPARKLING OR EVEN STILL (12:00 noon Lingfield) looked to improve for the step up in journey last time and can now make progress in this business.

NAP from SunRatings

LALOR (1.50 Cheltenham) drove a cracker here last time and can once again prove his class in handicap company at a job he loves.