The eventful life of the Nevitt Maybee of Ottawa

The eventful life of Nevitt Maybee was one of adventure and service, family and faith.

The daughter of the famous Canadian anthropologist Davidson Black, Nevitt, was born and raised in Beijing, China, where she owned a pony and lived in a house with 16 servants. She spoke Mandarin fluently by the time she returned to Canada and went to study medicine.

During World War II, however, she fell in love with naval officer John Maybee and changed the direction of her life.

Nevitt Maybee taken by Archdeacon Chris Dunn, rector of All Saints Westboro.

They would have five children together because Maybee’s diplomatic career took them to broadcasts in China, Australia, Washington, DC, Lebanon, and India. Nevitt and her children were to be evacuated twice from war zones.

Nevitt later studied to become an Anglican priest. She was ordained at the age of 62, became chaplain at the Ottawa hospital and specialized in palliative care.

Nevitt Maybee died last week at the age of 94.

“She was a force of nature,” said her daughter, Father Maylanne Maybee, director of the United Theological College of Montreal. “She was small in stature, but she had such a lively personality: she would walk into a room and it would come to life.”

Nevitt Davidson Black was born in September 1925 in Beijing, where her father was head of the anatomy department of Beijing Union Medical College. There, from fossils found near Beijing, Davidson Black identified a new species of early humans, Sinanthropus pekinensis, which became known as “Peking Man”.

Black suddenly died of a heart attack in 1934 when Nevitt was only eight years old. Around the same time she got tuberculosis and was admitted to hospital for a year. She read one book a day to pass the time.

Nevitt remained in Beijing with her mother, Adena, until 1938 – a year after Japanese troops occupied the city in the Second Sino-Japanese War. It would not be the last time her life was plagued by war.

Back in Canada, she studied at a girls’ school before attending pre-med courses at the University of Toronto. She wanted to be a doctor like her father.

A tea party organized by her mother derailed her future medical career. There she met John Maybee, a Canadian naval lieutenant with a doctorate from Princeton University. They married on August 4, 1945 and moved to Ottawa, where Mabyee became a member of the Foreign Affairs Department, now Global Affairs Canada.

He was placed on the Canadian mission in Nanjing, China in 1948, partly due to his wife’s ability to speak Mandarin. The country was then in the final phase of its long civil war.

Communist forces entered Nanjing in April 1949 and Nevitt, pregnant with her second child, was forced to evacuate while her husband remained on the mission. It would take almost a year before they were reunited.

In 1964 the family moved to Beirut, Lebanon when Maybee was named ambassador. Three years later, in June 1967, Nevitt and four of her children boarded a rented plane with 250 Canadians to flee the six-day war that ignited the Middle East.

Nevitt had an existing household. She kept a task card and each child had a file card with a ‘room report’ that followed completed tasks such as beds made, emptied baskets and tidy desks. “She could bring us in line with a look from her eye,” says Maylanne Maybee.

Wherever she went, Nevitt was also a committed citizen and leader. In Australia she was a roaming commissioner for the Girl Guides. In Lebanon, she was involved with the local psychiatric hospital. In India she supported Operation Eyesight Universal, a Canadian aid organization dedicated to the treatment of eye diseases in developing countries.

In Ottawa she was chairman of the Ottawa Women’s Council. She was also deeply involved in the Anglican Church and was one of the first women ever to be elected to the National Executive Committee, where she sought an expanded role for women. In the Anglican Church of St. Thomas the Apostle in Alta Vista, she was the first woman to read Sunday lessons, a role traditionally reserved for men. “And the roof didn’t fall,” she whispered after reading.

“She was a force,” says her daughter, Brenda Zanin.

The Anglican Church of Canada dedicated her first female priests in November 1976 and Nevitt soon set her sights on joining their ranks. When her husband retired, Nevitt returned to school and completed a bachelor’s degree at the University of Ottawa and then a master’s degree in theology at St. Paul’s University. She was ordained a deacon in 1985 and a priest two years later.

“I think my first thought about devoting was how unworthy I was,” she told an interviewer. “But it’s not really a matter of unworthiness – we are all unworthy.”

In her 70s, she led guided church trips to China, India, Australia, and Lebanon; she was honorary assistant at All Saints ’Westboro for 33 years.

She was an encouraging and very sincere soul, “said Ottawa West Archdeacon Christopher Dunn. “She would tell you if she didn’t agree with you about something, because that’s the way she was. But she would do it with love.”

Nevitt is survived by five children, 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

