The EU wants to force all smartphones to use USB-C

European legislators are discussing measures to essentially enforce a standardized USB-C charger for all smartphones sold in the region.

Although it is slowly becoming the actual standard for most Android smartphones, the EU wants manufacturers throughout the industry to use the same standard. Discussions have started on a series of “binding measures” which would mean that regardless of the OEM or price level, USB-C will be used (via ZDNet).

This follows a number of voluntary measures taken by Members of the European Parliament in 2014. However, the Radio Equipment Directive has not “delivered the desired results”. European legislators want to take stricter measures in an effort to reduce electronic waste. It is estimated that old chargers are responsible for a shocking 51,000 tonnes of electronic waste per year.

USB-C is now ubiquitous throughout the industry, but there are still many affordable smartphones that are stuck with micro-USB – the recent Nokia 2.1 and 2.2 are excellent examples. This is usually a cost-saving measure, because the licenses for the loading standard are slightly lower. However, it does mean that the loading speeds and data transfer speeds are lower.

While this does not affect the flagship Android smartphones, it is especially useful for those who purchase affordable smartphones and iPhones. Despite the use of USB-C on their incredibly popular iPad Pro line and recent MacBook Pro series, Apple still delivers its flagship smartphone line with the outdated Lightning connector. There are rumors that Apple wants to introduce USB-C-compatible iPhones in 2021, but this would shake the whole room – although we might see portless Apple devices in the future.

One cable standard that works with any smartphone in a household would probably be a huge bonus for people in homes with multiple devices. Moreover, this war against ports means that borrowing a cable from a friend or colleague may ultimately be a bit easier. The death of micro-USB on smartphones, tablets and more cannot come soon enough.

