The Esports Club is working with Ahmedabad’s first Comic Con to create an exclusive gaming experience zone

Pop culture lovers in Ahmedabad can look forward to the opening of Comic Con. Ahmedabad Comic Con, in collaboration with The Esports Club (TEC), an initiative to develop the Indian Esports community, will offer an exclusive gaming zone – in addition to the full Comic Con experience, the creators, performances, experience zones and the best Shopping from leading brands includes creators and artists across India and the world.

Ahmedabad, founder of Comic Con India, Jatin Varma, said: “Comic Con is not only in India, but the largest festival for pop culture and entertainment worldwide. At Comic Con India we offer our fans the best possible experience. Because of the rapidly growing community, gaming has become a very important part of Comic Con. We are very excited to be working with TEC to open the Esports Club Arena at our first show in Ahmedabad. “

The gaming zone was developed to create entertaining and stimulating activities for Comic-Con participants and gaming fans alike. The Esports Club Arena operated by LG Ultragear will feature stands from industry leaders such as LG, ZOTAC Gaming, ACT Fibernet and World of Warships, which offer fans an insight into the latest and best gaming devices and technologies. Fans of the event will have the opportunity to play the latest games on the best hardware, including LG’s premium gaming monitors, and showcase the company’s wide range of products with 4K displays and high refresh rate devices. This makes them the perfect choice for all types of games and players.

Players can also take part in several daily tournaments where games like FIFA 20, Tekken 7 and Counter Strike Global Offensive are awarded with prizes up to INR 15,000 per title per day. The range of esports doesn’t stop there, as the event can also be won as a final for TEC’s Rainbow Six Siege tournament, Tom Clancy, with a prize pool of INR 1.5.

Ishaan Arya, co-founder of The Esports Club, stressed the importance of building Indian esports communities and said: “Our goal is to promote the esports community in India beyond the two main games that most people focus on. This broader reach and the wider audience make a partnership with Comic Con a matter of course for us. An exclusive gaming zone at the event is evidence of the growth of the Indian gaming ecosystem. “

Ravi Karthik, Marketing Director at Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd, said: “Gaming is an important segment for us and we are working across the country to reach gamers in a committed manner. Partnering with The Esports Club for online and offline events like The Esports Club Arena is the next step on this path, as it has a high priority in what a gaming event can offer brands. “

Rajeev Girdhar, European Publishing Director for World of Warships and India Operations Lead, said: “We have seen great growth in India thanks to our partnership with ACT Fibernet and our foray into Indian sports with The Esports Club. We had a remarkable success at our partner booth during Comic Con Delhi and are now looking forward to an even more focused audience with the Esports Club Arena at Comic Con Ahmedabad.

Deepak Gupta, Country Head at Zotac Technology Limited, one of the TEC partners for this event, sees the growth of such focused programs as the driving force for the future of the Indian gaming industry. He said: “Gaming is in our DNA and we strongly support any initiative that seeks to build this ecosystem in India. From a public perspective, the Esports Club Arena offers a much larger platform and opportunity than anything else available in India today. “

Are TEC partners for the event

LG Ultragear

Wargaming

ACT Fibernet (service)

ZOTAC Gaming

Games The Shop, India’s leading specialist retailer

Participants not only get an insight into the latest and greatest games, but also exclusive offers from partners that are available locally and online, product descriptions, game demos, exclusive tournaments and even the opportunity to win some goods. Comic Con 2020 takes place on February 1st and 2nd in Ahmedabad at GUCEC in Memnagar. Passports start at INR 599 and are available at www.comicconindia.com