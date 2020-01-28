The Erie Channel as a model for the reconstruction of large projects: Planet Money: NPR

Editor’s note: This is an extract from the Planet Money newsletter. Here you can sign up.

After completion of the Erie Canal, DeWitt Clinton pours water from Lake Erie into the Atlantic.

In 1809, New York State officials traveled to the country’s capital to meet President Thomas Jefferson. They wanted money for a 600-kilometer canal that connects Lake Erie to the Hudson, opening up New York City with a funnel of trade in the developing American West. In an era before bulldozers and chainsaws, the construction of an artificial waterway through untamed wilderness, mountains and rocky cliffs was daring.

Jefferson had come into office promising federal spending on infrastructure, so the channel’s supporters had reason to believe he would join. He did not. He said the Erie Canal proposal was “a bit crazy”.

But did that stop New York from building it? No! New York chose Solo. The state issued bonds and had private investors borrow money for the channel. And in just eight years – without financial support from the federal government – New York ended the canal with loud celebrations. In October 1825, Dewitt Clinton, the governor of New York, who had fought as a naysay for the canal, boarded him “Clinton’s Trench”, a boat on Lake Erie with two barrels of lake water. And 10 days later, he poured water into the Atlantic after reaching New York City.

The Erie Canal was an instant success. It triggered a flood of resources from the West, dramatically increased product diversity and lowered consumer prices. New York manufacturers gained better access to the markets on the expanding border, and New York became the central seaport for global trade to reach the American heartland. Almost instantly, the toll revenue from the canal was almost five times higher than the interest from government bonds. By 1837, just about a decade after its completion, the entire debt was repaid. In the early 1850s, the channel carried over 60% of all U.S. trade.

What’s now?

Despite decades of bipartisan calls for more federal investment in infrastructure, federal spending has halved in the past 35 years (from around 1% of GDP to 0.5%). For this reason, local politicians often hold the federal government responsible for its infrastructure problems. However, the Erie Canal is evidence that the federal government is not necessarily needed to pursue large projects.

State and local governments currently pay more than three-quarters of all infrastructure spending in the United States. “While the federal government is practically caught in neutrality, we’ve seen states and local governments take up the lull in the private markets, much like their predecessors in the state of New York with the Erie Canal,” said Adie Tomer, a member of the Metropolitan Brookings Institution Policy Program. The local government bond market alone is around $ 4 trillion, and a large part of it is in infrastructure.

But like federal spending, government and municipal spending has declined over the past decade. This is despite an 11% increase in repair costs. “Most of the public infrastructure investment has shifted to what we have already built,” says Tomer.

Tomer believes that the shift to operations and maintenance – as opposed to transformative mega projects like the Erie Canal – “is a perfect symbol for the population and the economic age of the United States”. Population and economic growth largely stagnated.

The decline in shiny new infrastructure projects is also due to the type of technologies going online. Many, such as electric and autonomous vehicles or digital platform systems that improve traffic, simply build on the existing infrastructure.

“It is in our DNA in the United States – whether it is the Erie Canal, the transcontinental railroad or the freeway system – that we want a mega project,” says Tomer. “The question today is what is actually a mega project for this new era.”

While there is broad agreement that we need to invest more in infrastructure, there is no broad agreement on what type of investment is required. The left wants a Green New Deal that frees the United States from fossil fuels and mitigates the effects of climate change. Much of it would result in major infrastructure changes, from massive investments in high-speed trains to a more efficient power grid.

A few mega projects are underway, including a new rail link between Miami and Orlando, Florida – but so far the sexiest have stalled. Take, for example, the planned high-speed train between San Francisco and Los Angeles. It is a fiasco. It has received billions of dollars in state and federal funding, but little progress has been made in more time than it took to build the entire Erie Canal.

Until the end of the 19th century, railways replaced the canals as the country’s main carrier. But historians agree that the canal has made New York the powerhouse that still exists today. In a broader sense, it pushed American industrialization and globalization. You can read the whole story in Wedding of the Waters: The Erie Canal and the emergence of a great nation.

