The episcopal diocese of Michigan consecrates her the first female and openly lesbian bishop

By Giulia McDonnell, Nieto del Rio, CNN

(CNN) – The Episcopal Diocese of Michigan announced Dr. Bonnie Perry ordained the first female and openly lesbian bishop at a ceremony in Dearborn.

Perry said the ceremony was “one of the most intense experiences” of her life because she was surrounded by clergy and parishioners who wanted to welcome her to the diocese.

She said she wanted to help all communities and people feel at home.

“For me, it’s about fully including everyone – heterosexual, gay, bi, trans, gender-specific – it’s about everyone, everyone is welcome,” said Perry. “Every time you exclude someone, you exclude the possibility of change and transformation.”

Perry received 64 votes from clergymen and 118 from laity to be elected bishop; she needed at least 55 clergymen and 94 lay votes. All candidates for the bishop position were women, according to the Michigan Bishopric. The diocese was founded in 1836.

Perry was ordained deacon and priest for the first time 30 years ago in the Newark, New Jersey diocese and has been a pastor at the All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Chicago since 1992. Rev. Wendell N. Gibbs Jr., who had served as Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Michigan since 2000.

Perry holds a doctorate from Seabury-Western Theological Seminary in Illinois and a Master of Divinity from Union Theological Seminary in New York City.

Perry grew up in a pious Irish Catholic family, but as a woman and lesbian, she couldn’t imagine a future as part of the Roman Catholic Church, she said.

“In the Episcopal Church I saw women – heterosexual and gay – who lived according to God’s calling,” she said.

Perry wants to “close the gap”

Perry and her pastor partner have been together and married for 32 years, “as long as it’s legal in our country,” she said.

Perry has previously written about how excited she is to work with the “diversity of people, cultures, races, classes and ethnicities” in Southeast Michigan, noting that she is an attentive listener who brings people together regardless of where they come from can.

Perry wants to help “bridge the gap between different communities in Detroit,” she told CNN.

“As we know, our country is currently polarized, and I think part of it is that people have perspectives from one place to another and we don’t really spend time listening to each other.”

RT. Rev. Barbara Harris, ordained priest in Massachusetts in 1989, was the first bishop of the episcopal church, while Rt. Rev. Mary Glasspool became the first lesbian bishop of the church in Los Angeles in 2010, according to the Episcopal Church.

Perry’s personal goal is to visit every single church that is part of the Episcopal Diocese of Michigan, she said. The diocese has 95 congregations in southeast Michigan and 18 of them are located in Detroit, according to their website.

“Jesus was always on the go and talked to people who were always on the sidelines,” said Perry, noting that she was doing exactly that.

Perry sat as Bishop in St. Paul Cathedral on Sunday, which will mark her first full day as Bishop.

“I’m in awe of responsibility and I’m so excited about the opportunities,” she said.

