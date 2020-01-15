When Epic Games decided to take over Valve’s steam market, there was some controversy. For starters, many of the great features Steam already offers were missing. Likewise, Epic Games has invested a lot of money to secure exclusive titles for their service, which means that in most cases certain games were blocked in the Epic Games Store for a certain time. This made many people angry at the fact that they had to wait to buy the title with their Steam accounts.

Over the course of the year, however, we noticed that Epic Games made several updates for its customers to close the gap Steam users have. Even though they were lagging behind in areas of the digital market, there was a big incentive to keep the players in the Epic Games Store, namely the free weekly titles. Starting in 2019, players received a free title to qualify for their account to secure the game. Players could install the game whenever they wanted as soon as they had all claimed free.

However, it was assumed that Epic Games Store would remove this service feature after 2020. This is no longer the case as we did in 2020, and yet new games are being offered for free. Now the Epic Games Store has officially confirmed in its blog post that it will continue to offer free games weekly in 2020.

The statement says 2020 weekly free spins may no longer be offered. With the announcement, however, Epic Games also included a list of statistics that presented the year 2019, e.g. B. the marketplace with over 100 million customers. For those of you who haven’t claimed a free game from the Epic Games Store this week, the free title is Sundered: Eldritch Edition.

Source: Epic Games Store