The Epic Games Store keeps up with the weekly free video game titles

Epic Games Store was pretty much pushed back by players online who were online. While it had been the norm to buy video game titles through Valves Steam marketplace, the deep pockets of the Epic Games Store had arrived. They were able to collect some exclusive PC deals that made the games exclusive to the Epic Games Store marketplace.

While there have been many contemptuous comments from gamers, Epic Games continued its efforts and delivered new updates to close the gap between the features that Valve offers with Steam and those in the Epic Games Store. That helps, of course, but what got many gamers jumping into Epic Games’ digital marketplace is the free weekly titles. Over the course of 2019, the Epic Games Store offered both single titles and multiple titles that were available free of charge.

Once claimed, the game stays in your account forever, so you can download and play it whenever you want. By 2020, however, there were many assumptions that the weekly free spins would stop. It all boiled down to a countdown leading to the New Year and offering a free game every day. Fortunately, the assumptions seem to be wrong and Epic Games Store continues to offer players a free video game title every week.

We don’t know how long this will take in the Epic Games Store, but for now, you can request a free version of Sundered: Eldritch Edition. Horace will be available for free next week. You have another week to use each title to back up a copy for your account.

Source: Epic Games Store