The EPA announces the opportunity to prevent pollution

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The EPA provides money to help companies reduce the pollution they cause.

Federal technical assistance grants are aimed at informing and training universities and private companies.

An important point of interest for the EPA’s P2 grant program is sharing the best ways to combat pollution.

The EPA spends a lot of time and money on cleaning up pollution at locations across the country, but this program is primarily aimed at preventing pollution.

Alexandra Dunn is the assistant administrator of the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention, U.S. EPA.

She explains how these grants work, “it has so many benefits, not only for protecting public health in the environment, but it encourages companies to share best practices and work together.

She adds: “Usually these grants include manuals, toolkits, and other resources that can be used not only by one company, but by many entities in a particular industrial sector.”

This grant program is targeted at key industries such as companies that manufacture and process food and beverages, as they often require a lot of resources, such as energy.

“What they really do is put together proposals to work with local companies to help reduce pollution, so that these projects can focus on saving water, it can focus on saving energy, it can focus on waste reduction in production” , says Dunn.

The federal grants will help state and local authorities, so here in North Carolina, that means the Department of Environmental Quality.

“With NCDEQ we use the grant to fund a program called the environmental management initiative. The program has been around since 2002,” says Marcia Allocco, head of the Environmental Assistant Department at the Environmental Assistance and Customer Service Department at the Ministry of Environmental quality.

The DEQ would then collaborate with private companies to record their efforts to prevent pollution.

“They set and report environmental goals to us so that they can use the program to report on energy goals, water goals, solid waste goals and we offer them the opportunity to network together,” says Allocco.

These methods are then shared with other companies.

ECU professor Tarek Abdel-Salam says the P2 grants have already been paid for ECU students to help vineyards and breweries.

“We simply check each facility and provide a two-component technical report: energy accommodations and how to reduce energy on water, so that it is energy and water, the second report is about lean practices, so how to improve the production process , “he explains.

The EPA just published the call for applications last week.

In addition to the DEQ, other groups that may be applicable are local authorities, public universities and tribal groups.

Additional information is available on www.grants.gov under Announcement of financing options EPA-HQ-OPPT-2020-001.