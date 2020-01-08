The English Catholic teachers in Ontario will withdraw the services on January 13 if no contract deal has been reached

Loading...

Teachers at the English Catholic schools in Ontario say they will join their colleagues at the county’s public schools in a partial strike if a new contract is not reached before January 13.

The task action does not include preparing report cards or participating in EQAO, the provincial standard test, the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) announced Wednesday.

“We have not taken this decision lightly, but we believe it is necessary to get a fair contract and protect government-funded education in Ontario,” OECTA President Liz Stuart said in a statement. “We contributed to the negotiation of an agreement, among other things by meeting almost 40 times with the administrators of the government and the school boards. However, the government (Doug Ford) is disorganized and disrespectful throughout the process and they continue to insist on a deal that involves significant cuts. “

The announcement comes when teachers from English public high schools and support staff have organized strikes on some boards for a day. In Ottawa, those trade unionists organize information tickets.

The province is engaged in tense negotiations with four major education unions, three of which are now organizing:

Elementary teachers at English public schools organize a partial strike and withdraw a number of administrative services

High school teachers at English public schools and support staff at different administrations withdraw administrative services and have organized four one-day strikes, including Wednesday

The union representing elementary and secondary teachers in English-Catholic schools says that the withdrawal of some services on January 13 could be followed by a complete strike “if the government refused to change their positions.”

All educational associations are fighting the government movement to increase classes and introduce mandatory online courses for high school students. They are also looking for more support for students with a high need.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has released a series of statements stating that the government has been reasonable and that strikes only harm the children. He calls public high school teachers and support staff irresponsible for beating and said the main issue in that dispute is wages. The government has offered an annual increase of one percent, while that union pursues an increase in living costs of around two percent.

The language on both sides is constantly heated. Stuart criticized the government for “reckless, unpopular austerity,” while Lecce recently tweeted a photo of a young girl on a tricycle and said that families are confronted with “the same old union escalation” every three years.

The announcement by Wednesday Anglo-Catholic teachers of a job promotion comes the day before two days of negotiations scheduled for January 9 and 10.

The withdrawal of some services by secondary education teachers would have some impact next week, when students from group 9 start doing the mathematics test of the EQAO.

Lecce announced on Wednesday that school boards could postpone the test, but students would have to take it in June.

“I acknowledge that this important assessment may not take place in most English-public high schools,” Lecce said in a statement. “We continue to worry about the negative consequences for students as a result of trade union escalation.

“The EQAO Grade 9 math test provides valuable information to students, families, and the province about how students perform in terms of critical math skills and concepts,” the statement said. “It also supports improved teaching and learning. It must not endanger our students. “

The next major impact of the withdrawals of the service would be at the end of January and February, when many boards send report cards.