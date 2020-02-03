The engagement ring of David Beador’s fiance with a value of at least $ 150K

The ex-husband of Shannon Beador has not saved any costs on the engagement ring of his new fiancé.

David Beador dropped at least $ 150,000 on a giant rock for Lesley Cook, which weighs about 4 carats, according to two diamond experts.

“Lesley’s show-stop ring has an estimated 4-6 carat round brilliant cut diamond surrounded by a diamond halo and placed on a diamond-accented white gold or platinum band,” VP Strategic and merchandising of Brilliant Earth, Kathryn Money, told Page Six Style.

And there is more bling where that came from. “Her engagement ring is also paired with two extra diamond eternity rings on both sides, estimated at between 1 and 1.5 total carats each, resulting in a serious sparkle!”

Money estimated the total cost of the ring and additional tires between $ 150,000 and $ 300,000.

Meanwhile, the team of certified gemologists from Rare Carat estimates that the center stone on Cook’s asterisk is closer to 4 carats.

“The diamond engagement ring appears to be surrounded by two matching bands – one stacked on top of each other and one stacked above the ring,” said the CEO of the company, Ajay Anad. “Based on high quality, we would say the retail value for the set would be $ 150,000. It is not traditional to have two tires above and below the ring like this one, or to have a tire as wide as the diamond. Usually opt for a thinner band, but we guess that this style is probably chosen for the ‘bling’ value. “

David, 54, asked Cook on Friday after completing his divorce from Shannon, 55, in April. They were married for 17 years.

Cook and David started dating in 2018. Shannon filed a divorce the year before and received $ 1.4 million and $ 10,000 a month to support her ex. They share custody of their three daughters, Sophie, 17 and 14 year old twins Stella and Adeline.

They often fought over finances during their divorce, but it seems that David is now doing well.

