The end of the BlackBerry is official for us

BlackBerry stops making calls – again. You may remember that BlackBerry stopped producing smartphones in 2016, but it has licensed its brand name to the Chinese smartphone company TCL. TCL started pumping BlackBerry brand devices – some were equipped with QWERTY and some were shamelessly reinstalling existing TCL phones. The Zombie BlackBerry plan from TCL apparently did not work so well, because now that is also dead.

Today BlackBerry Mobile posted an amicable break-up note on Twitter, with the comment that the TCL license for the BlackBerry brand would expire on August 31, 2020, after which the two companies would go their own way. Once the agreement expires, TCL “has no further rights to design, produce, or sell new BlackBerry mobile devices,” although the company would still be ready to support existing devices until August 31, 2022. Without other manufacturers, it seems that BlackBerry phones are dead forever.

We have seen many smartphone brands gradually die out over the years, but the expiration of a license sounds like it will lead to the unique situation of a clean, decisive implementation. What happens if there are TCL BlackBerry phones? Are they buried in the desert?

BlackBerry – when the company was called “Research in Motion” (RIM) – was a mobile powerhouse in the early 2000s. The company’s physical QWERTY keyboards and focus on push notifications made Blackberry devices a favorite of communication-obsessed business types , and today’s concerns about being addicted to smartphone notifications can be traced back to the days when executives just couldn’t stop obsessively checking their “the blackberry.” Then the iPhone came and changed everything, telling people that they didn’t need all those hardware buttons and that more versatile touch screens with software keyboards were the future.

BlackBerry has never really found an answer to Apple’s rise in the mobile market, stumbling from one “too little, too late” offer to the other. The company tried in 2008 to transform its existing operating system into an all-touch smartphone, the “BlackBerry Storm”, but this was just a quick-fix solution based on an older operating system. The company’s first real answer to iOS and Android came when the BlackBerry 10 OS was launched in 2013, along with the BlackBerry Z10. By then, Apple and Google app ecosystems had fully developed; The Duopoly did not have apps and Blackberry 10. Blackberry finally got those apps when it ceased to be an OS vendor and in 2015 switched to Android with the BlackBerry Priv, but that device was an expensive, poorly built device with a tight, shallow hardware keyboard, and at that time you could buy just another Android phone.

