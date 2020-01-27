The end of NYC's legendary Friars Club came not with a roast, but with a whimper

The brothers. Once the George Burns, Joan Rivers, Milton Berle, Groucho Marx pit stop. In this clubhouse on East 55th Street, more BS has been heard for 115 years than it is now in the Senate. But while DC’s playpen continues to belch, NYCs have broken.

Forget “Something funny happened to me on the way to the club.” Now nothing funny happens to them on the way to somewhere. The joint has become quiet. The once famous roasts are not. If you want to book it for a mitzvah bar, forget it.

There was a shortage of money. Investigations. Suspected wrong exposure. Shrinked membership. It is difficult to replace hangers like Frank Sinatra, Henny Youngman and Don Rickles. You are gone. The income is gone. The shine is gone.

Gang Land know-it-all Jerry Capeci recently classified bad guys – Gambinos, Gottis, Genoveses – as a candy store. The opening line read: “A wiseguy happened to me on the way to the line-up.” And the club was only open for lunch three days a week.

Now, new, suddenly closed. Clasp closer than a Kardashian butt lift. Rumors said that a wastebasket had been blown up. Gas leak. Explosion. Below is the Friars Club Board of Governors’ notice of suspension of all services to its members:

“Our club had a severe flood situation that required the building to be closed immediately while we were determining the extent of further damage.

“All dining, program and other services will be discontinued until further notice. As soon as we have more information, we will pass it on to the membership. We thank you for your support during this time. “

Nobody has heard of the severe flood situation. Everyone has heard of a tax fraud case against the former CEO. A flood that you can stop. A federal fraud case, not.

At the moment you won’t even find a professional in the men’s room.

Bale’s yo-yo weight

On the way to the awards is the story of the 24-hour race in Le Mans, “Ford against Ferrari”, in which Christian Bale and Matt Damon play the leading role.

Bale had to put a lot of weight to play Dick Cheney in “Vice”. In order for it to slip into the wafer-thin space behind the racing driver’s steering wheel, it had to be thin. How did he shrink that weight? Water Diet, Atkins Diet, Vegan Diet, Another Low Carb Thing – What?

Did he go to the gym, did he hire a trainer, huh?

The Hollywood reporter printed his answer. “I have not eaten.”

Asleep at the wheel

We heard we read how a confidential guest secretly received the President of the United States. Question is how ???! Washington dummies are supposed to protect the most powerful man in the world, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, the leader of the free world, right? Arrivals like this would normally have to wriggle through a metal detector just to take a commuter flight to Wilmington, right? – And nobody checked them?

Where was the secret service? FBI? CIA? Someone ???! He trusted his protection. The capital of the United States has become a herpetarium.

Royals blush with drama

London Bridge fell over. The future king married his former lover, who once called his tampon. Randy Dandy Handy Andy, who can’t remember or sweat, has become Her Majesty’s closest advisor.

Now that the other beauty grumbled, “There was no other option.”

Yes, there was Brit fool. I’m not playing anything extra for a savvy me-me actress who just put you in her next big scene. I wish you the best of luck with your stiff upper lip.

“My Wall Street guy was wrong so many times that the Democrats offered him a job as a senior impeacher.”

Only in New York, children, only in New York.