If Dolittle is on your must-watch list, you should know there are Spoiler ahead, (And I’m sorry, too.) This is your only chance to reverse.

I hope you’re still here because this is weird and wild stuff. Dolittle, in case you haven’t heard it, is Robert Downey Jr.’s first major post-Marvel film. It’s a restart of Dr. Dolittle series, in which a renowned doctor and veterinarian experiences adventures. Another important point to add is that he can speak to animals.

It is Downey’s turn when the orderly animal whisperer sends him to a mythical island to find a cure that will save the sick queen. The story finally brings him into contact with a kite, with a climatic showdown, which is immediately followed by a … hastily performed rectal operation?

Yup. I (pun intended) definitely didn’t shit on you.

After the big showdown between man and dragon, the good doctor quickly suspects that our dragon friend is not a really mean lizard of the myth. The various things deep in his butt, including a full set of bagpipes, made it difficult.

I don’t make that up. Sure, it’s possible that everyone who talks about it on social media suffers from some kind of shared mass madness. But the truth is easier than that: Dolittle is a real movie in which Robert Downey Jr. plucks a bagpipe from the back of a dragon.

Put that away for a future quiz night. And in the meantime we are happy about the exuberant reactions of some Twitter users who have just not seen Dolittle. I cry for all these poor, lost souls.

This is a spoiler, but I have to share what I just saw because I feel like I’m going crazy.

The highlight of Dolittle is that he literally pulls bagpipes out of a dragon’s stuffed asshole. Then a polar bear uttered by John Cena exclaims: “Teamwork makes dreams come true!”

– Ryan George (@theryangeorge) January 17, 2020

There is an actual scene in which they encounter a kite and do an emergency operation by getting their asses up and removing bagpipes. That’s all.

– April Dawn (@ April13Dawn) January 17, 2020

I had been warned over and over before going to Dolittle, but nothing and I mean NOTHING could have prepared for the visceral experience of watching Robert Downey Jr. pull a set of bagpipes out of a dragon’s ass

– Austin Olivia Kendrick (@aussie_olivia) January 19, 2020

Dolittle, a film with a budget of $ 175 million, has a scene in which Robert Downey Jr. removes a bagpipe from a dragon’s asshole, which then tears his ass in the face.

You would like … to donate to charity or something. Everything else in the truest sense of the word.

– clay λ (@_claypot) January 17, 2020

Imagine leaving the movie after seeing the dragon rectal surgery and thinking, “Hm, frankly, you could have been tougher.” That person is a hero. Probably the one we deserve and not the one we need, but still.

Uuugh. I expected worse. I saw Dolittle and only got mediocre. Booooring!

I mean, kite colonoscopy was something, but not enough.

– Umbreon-wall (@firingwall) January 19, 2020

When the bagpipe scene was about creating a social media spectacle that translates into more tickets sold … it doesn’t seem to work.

I’m not saying I’m going to see Dolittle, but I would like to see this legendary scene “pull a bagpipe out of a dragon’s ass” and if anyone could provide me with a video or an animated GIF of that scene. as soon as possible you have my permission to mention me directly or to dm

– Hunh? A keyhole here? It’s called “Tail Keyhole” (@EnterTheDragn) January 18, 2020

Or maybe yes?

Critics warn moviegoers not to see Dolittle because there is a scene in which Robert Downey Jr. takes bagpipes out of a stuffed dragon’s asshole. That’s the only reason I’m leaving.

– Bob Phillips (@BobTheSuit) January 18, 2020

Even people who haven’t seen Dolittle yet get hysterical when they learn what the film has in store for anyone who spends two hours of their life.

Spoiler for Doctor Dolittle

I haven’t seen it, but apparently the film ends with Robert Downy Jr. putting his hand on a kite * Ahem *. And uh …

What timeline are we in? This is not even the strangest thing that can happen this week, just … P A R D O N? pic.twitter.com/Ee2OAxXke8

– audCaudle🦇 (@Caudlewag) January 15, 2020

I just read that there is a scene in Dolittle where the good doctor puts his arm on a dragon’s butt and pulls out bones that are blocking him and he triggers a fart on RDJ’s face … it’s too early, to say the best movie of the year without ever seeing it? 🤷🏻♂️

– Haunters Podcast (@HauntersPOD) January 18, 2020

Here’s a final picture to think about, as this series of changed reactions will undoubtedly get you on your way to watch the trailer again.

*** SPOILER FOR DOLITTLE ***

You know the part of the trailer that looks like a gust of wind is blowing on his face? This is a kite fart.

– Henry Feil (@ henry_feil98), January 19, 2020

In summary, Cats is an excellent film that you should all see.