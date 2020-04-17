The “Ellen Show” crew is angry at the mishandling in the middle of the shutdown

Ellen DeGeneres’ long-time talk show crew members The Ellen DeGeneres Show are disturbed and outraged at their treatment by top manufacturers amidst the ongoing public health and safety situation.

The crew of the main phase of the fair, which consists of more than 30 employees, did not receive written communication from the manufacturer for more than a month on the status of their working hours, salaries or questions about their mental and physical health, two sources reported anonymously. Another source told Variety that higher manufacturers would occasionally respond to calls, but would reveal very little information. The crew got even more furious when they learned of a recent show rental outside, non-unionized tech company that would help DeGeneres tape remotely from her home in California.

When production managers finally commented on the situation, almost all crew members were told last week to give up, according to several sources, a 60% salary cut, even if the show continues in the air.

Currently, only four major crew members are working on a remote version of the show, an insider said that this treatment was totally contrary to DeGeneres’ daily message to its audience: “be kind.”

Warner Bros. Television spokesperson, who distributes The Ellen DeGeneres Show, said to this publication: “Our executive producers and Telepictures are committed to taking care of our employees and our crew and making decisions with them in particular.” in shortened hours.

For more than two weeks, from late March to April 9, crew members remained in the dark as to whether and how much would be paid during shutdown. Updating crew members from the production coordinator Telepictures, the Warner Bros. unit that produces talk shows, was sporadic and often lacked information before and after a 14-day shutdown.

Lack of communication continued when DeGeneres expanded its output from hosting four shows a week to five, shot in two days, sources said with a knowledge of the show’s schedule. The complete silence on the part of the show’s producers also caused anxiety among crew members who feared that they would be temporarily suspended and would have to explore unemployment opportunities.

Warner Bros. spokesman acknowledged that communication could be better handled, but quoted complications due to the sudden chaos caused by the public health situation.

Normally, the show would be recorded four days a week. The studio episodes for the show were last filmed on 9 March. Last time the crew was paid in full for the week of March 16, when Warner Bros. lot decided to temporarily turn off. The following week the show was scheduled for a spring break.

“On returning from the break, the crew was paid the week of March 30, even though there were no firm plans to resume production,” the spokesman said. According to insiders, pay is reduced to 8 hours from 10 hours per working day in week 30.

Since April 10, the crew has been told that they expect reduced compensation for two, 8-hour weekdays. To make matters worse, a source told Variety that while most of the crew were out of work with reduced pay, a remote production company called Key Code Media was hired to create the technical features of the show, while crew members with the same set of idle skills.

When the International Alliance of Theatrical Performances talked to Ellen DeGeneres Show producers about crew concerns in the week of April 7, sources said, the representative said they understand that union members will continue to be paid during the shutdown. They also advised the crew to “monitor the situation [carefully.”] The studio also stated that the third party lease was approved by the trade union representatives.

“Due to the social distance requirements, technical changes to the way the show was made had to be made in accordance with city regulations and public health protocols,” a Warner Bros spokesman said, adding that no crew member lost their job in hiring the key code.

When she returned to DeGeneres on April 7, she told viewers that “she wanted to start her new show as soon as possible.” The host pointed out that it was for her “staff and crew” that she loved and missed. “The best thing I can do to support them is to keep the show in the air,” she added.

Much more worrying for many crew members is the lack of personal reach from the show team’s team to check long-term employees in a public health situation, Variety sources said.

After this situation, the theatrical staff of the show is a colleague on similar discussion programs, many of whom have experienced the exact opposite of theirs.

Jimmy Kimmel the search phase was paid out of Kimmel’s own pocket during the initial shutdown and paid its full rates since returning to ABC’s air network. Last week tonight with John Oliver, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and Desus & Mero were also transparent with their crew and paid full prizes, insiders said.

According to Variety, “Ellen is in a different category on television as a daily franchise on the first launch of syndication, which means that Warner Bros is selling it to television stations by market.”

“Creativity, delivery, economics, hours, recording times, employee structures, etc. are completely different for everyday talk shows,” said Warner Bros.

DeGeneres is one of the best paid stars on television and earns more than $ 50 million a year from the sale of telepictures. The total net value of the host’s daily show is $ 330 million.