The electric Honda E Hatch could win a hot Type R version after all if you ask it well

You’d expect Honda to respond with a cold, hard no to the prospect of a faster Type R variant of its electric sedan E, but that’s not the case, which is surprising.

Top Gear spoke to Honda E deputy project manager Takahiro Shinya at the model’s press launch about such a prospect and the response was more positive than expected.

Read more: Honda’s electric tailgate E was also to be sold in the United States.

“Well, this new platform, the engine and the tires can all take more (power),” said Shinya, opening the door to Honda’s first hot electric hatch. “What I can say is that we like the Type R, it’s such a strong halo mark for us. As engineers, we want to create the Type R of each model, but it’s the who wants it who counts. “

This contradicts an earlier report on the matter, when model manager Kohei Hitomi said last September that a Type R was not the way to go with the E. It is not hard to understand why Honda isn’t ready to give the go-ahead for a performance version of the E at the moment, as the Japanese automaker is still not sure if there is a market for it.

However, and until the decision time arrives for Honda, it is good to remember that the “normal” E sedan is still a pokey thing; it will be available with two power outputs – 134 HP and 152 HP -, which makes it capable of 0-62 mph (100 km / h) in 8.3 seconds. Add to that the rear engine configuration, rear-wheel drive and its fully independent suspension and the Honda E suddenly seems pretty fun to use.

Both models are offered with the same battery, with a capacity of 35.5 kWh and delivering up to 137 miles (220 km) from a full charge. Now, this song is perhaps the most disappointing figure that accompanies Honda’s very adorable electric car.

Shinya also revealed that Honda is already working on a slightly spicier variant of the E; “You will probably see something more in a few years, not a Type R, but something,” he said. Does it mean some sort of S / Si version? Only time will tell.

