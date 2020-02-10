The elections in Ireland trigger an earthquake when Sinn Fein leads the poll

DUBLIN – Ireland’s political parties tried to adjust to a new reality on Monday after the left-wing nationalist Sinn Fein party won the largest share of the vote.

Sinn Fein, the party historically associated with the Irish Republican Army and its violent struggle for a united Ireland, received 24.5% of the vote of the first election in the Saturday election. This defeated Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, the two centrist parties that have ruled Ireland since it gained independence from Britain a century ago.

Fianna Fail received 22.2% of the vote and Fine Gael, the party of incumbent Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, 20.9%.

Sinn Fein’s leftist proposals to cope with the real estate crisis in Ireland and the creaking of the health care system proved to be a strong attraction for young voters in a country that is still struggling with the aftershocks of the global financial crisis of 2008 that hit the debt-driven “Celtic Tigers” – Economy has been affected.

Voting resumed on Monday to fill all seats in the 160-Dail, the lower house of the Irish Parliament. Ireland uses a proportional representation system in which voters rank candidates from top to bottom, redistributing the lower preferences of the candidates chosen or defeated to their rivals.

It is very unlikely that a party will get the 80 seats required for a majority in parliament. That makes a kind of coalition inevitable, but building a stable alliance looks difficult.

Both Fianna Fail and Fine Gael said before the election that they would not form a Sinn Fein coalition because of their ties to past violence.

Varadkar said Fine Gael’s stance was unchanged.

But when the extent of Sinn Fein’s surge became clear, Fianna Fail chief Micheal Martin said, “I’m a Democrat.”

“I listen to people. I respect the people’s decision, ”he told Irish broadcaster RTE.

For decades, the IRA has been responsible for murders, bombings and other acts of violence during the “troubles” in the Northern Ireland region. Over 3,500 people have been killed in decades of conflict between armed forces wishing to unite Northern Ireland with the Republic of Ireland and those wishing to maintain Northern Ireland as part of the United Kingdom.

Sinn Fein advocates point out that more than 20 years have passed since the Northern Ireland peace agreement in 1998 and that the IRA announced the end of its violent campaign 15 years ago. Sinn Fein is already represented in an agreement to share power in the government of Northern Ireland as part of the peace process.

“This vote for Sinn Fein means that Sinn Fein is in government, that Sinn Fein makes a difference, that Sinn Fein is tested, and that Sinn Fein delivers,” said party leader Mary Lou McDonald.

“We want to talk to everyone who wants to get a government program underway. It’s about getting to grips with and resolving the housing crisis, getting the health crisis under control, and giving families and workers a break and a new one Cohabitation with the government. ”

