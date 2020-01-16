The election server in Georgia showed signs of tampering: expert

BOSTON – A computer security expert says he discovered that an election server at the center of a legal battle for the integrity of the elections in Georgia is showing signs of tampering.

The server was exposed to the open internet for at least six months, a problem discovered in August 2016. It was then wiped clean in mid-2017 without notice, just days after election integrity activists filed a lawsuit for a revision of what they called the state’s unreliable and negligent election system.

At the end of December 2019, the claimants were finally able to get a copy of the content of the server that the FBI created and saved in March 2017.

State officials have said they have not seen any evidence that election-related data has been compromised.

Logan Lamb, a plaintiff security expert, said in a Thursday statement at the federal court in Atlanta that he found evidence that the server had been compromised in December 2014. Lamb said the evidence suggests that an attacker was exploiting a bug that offered full control over the server.

Lamb also said he determined that computer logs that would have been crucial to understanding what could have been changed or stolen on the server did not return until November 10, 2016 – two days after Donald Trump was elected US President. Two years later Brian Kemp won the race of the governor of Georgia with a small margin over Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Kemp oversaw Georgia’s elections during that race as Secretary of State. The election administration was handled at Kennesaw State University by equipment that dismantled the Kemp office after the server wipe incident.

In addition, Lamb found evidence that election-related files were removed from the server on March 2, 2017, just after a colleague of his alerted KSU officials had reported that the election server remained vulnerable to hackers.

It was Lamb who initially warned the government director in August 2016 that the election server was vulnerable to manipulation.

The fact that the access logs have been deleted suggests possible cheating, Lamb wrote. “I can’t think of any legitimate reason why records should have been deleted from that critical period,” he said in his sworn statement.

A protective order prevented Lamb from talking to a reporter about his findings.

In his original and less methodical study of the server after he discovered that it was exposed online, Lamb said he had found personal information for Georgia’s 6.7 million voters, as well as passwords used by district officials to access election -staging files.

This story has been corrected to note that Brian Kemp was elected Governor of Georgia in 2018.

Frank Bajak, The Associated Press