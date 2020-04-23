The eldest brother Sen. Elizabeth Warren died from COVID-19 complications

“What made him more adventurous was his smile — he was fast and twisted,”

Apr 23, 2020 11:36 AM EDT

By Sasha Pezenik

Son of a former Democratic senator and former Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s three-year-old brother Don Reed died Tuesday night from a coronavirus in Norman, Oklahoma, about three weeks after a diagnosis. He was 86 years old.

“My eldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening. He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years and continued to fight in Vietnam. He is beautiful and funny, a natural leader, ”he wrote in a tweet and confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

My eldest brother, Don Reed, died of coronavirus on Tuesday evening. He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years and continued to fight in Vietnam. He is handsome and fun, and the leader is creative. https://t.co/b8m0xKzAmM

– Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2020

He went on to say: “What makes him special is his smile – he is fast and twisted, and he always seems to shine his own light.

“Thank you to the nurses and staff who took care of it, but it is hard to know that no family holds its hand or says“ I love you ”at one time – and there are no funerals for those who do. we who love it hold each other. I will miss you so much my brother. ”

Warren often talks about his brother in the campaign trail; they are an integral part of his rhetoric: only one is a Democrat.

“Do the math,” he often says – despite their differences, they still love each other.

Reed is a U.S. soldier. The Air Force (all three of them have served in the military, Warren likes to say) and one of the two Republicans. Although he and his siblings appeared only one way after his time in Oklahoma, they did not speak to reporters; but appear in the campaign video for their little brother.

Warren has enthusiastically addressed the national and global epidemic; and critics of the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 crisis; devised a plan to combat it.

However, he did not publicly acknowledge that his family was in his own fight against the virus, for several weeks, even if he was still committed to the public.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.