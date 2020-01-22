The Elder Scrolls VI is said to be in full production status

Bethesda has several major franchises under his control, and while we’ve been waiting for the next major role in The Elder Scrolls or a new IP, players are instead getting new updates for Fallout 76, a game that went rather poorly at first brought. After the studio made some adjustments, there seems to be a new focus on a large production. Rumor has it that this next major project going into production will be The Elder Scrolls VI.

The Elder Scrolls VI has become a highly anticipated video game from the studio as the studio finally moves past The Elder Scrolls V. This video game episode has no details yet, as Bethesda has kept most of the game information and requirements behind closed curtains for now. Now a new online discovery shows that Bethesda Game Studios is hiring some people who are working on an RPG title for PC and console platforms.

We know that the video game development studio has been working on two IPs for some time now, one of which is a science fiction title called Starfield, for which there is currently hardly a premise, and of course The Elder Scroll VI. Starfield is slated to launch before The Elder Scrolls VI, so we’ll likely get some game information for both titles soon.

After the unexpected first reception of Fallout 76, the studio will likely ensure that upcoming installments are packed with content and features to ensure rich and entertaining gameplay. What do you think of the new jobs for Bethesda Game Studios? Perhaps during E3 this year Bethesda can clarify some information about the current status of The Elder Scrolls VI.

Source: Reddit