Eir Sport has announced the details of an extensive catalog of archive sports massage – Eir Sport Gold – which will show a number of sporting actions over the next few weeks.

With live sports not existing in the current climate, eir sports has migrated to archives to deliver a variety of sporting content to homes across Ireland.

Classic matches from the worlds of football, rugby, GAA, boxing, and tennis are featured, alongside official films from Olympic Games, Masters and FIFA World Cups. In addition, eir Sports also plans to run their own exclusive documentaries, including Kerr’s Kids and Ballymun Kickhams – Passing It On.

It means you can vote to revive the heart of Heffo’s Army, David O’Leary’s spot-home in Genoa, transfixed by Christophe Lamaison’s France and New Zealand 1999 and even to over 100 classic Liverpool and Manchester United matches bow An.

The archive material goes even far enough back to bring us to Jake LaMotta’s bout against Sugar Ray Robinson in 1951. When you talk classic, this is about as classic as it gets.

The eir Sport Gold archive has something for everyone. Besides, with their archival materials spread over the summer, you can’t miss your favorites.

The archive contains:

Over 100 classic GAA All Ireland Finals, Provincial Championships and Qualifiers back in 1970.

Over 100 Liverpool and Manchester United players from the 60s / 70s / 80s.

Two weeks of Wimbledon tonight in July with 12 classic games in full.

All FA Cup Finals from 1980 to 2019.

World Cup Classic matches with Ireland, Brazil, Italy, France & England from 1970-2018.

Official Fifa Film Documentary from 10 World Cups & Official IOC Olympic Films from 12 Summer Olympics, including 1956 in Melbourne.

Dozens of legendary fights by Tyson, Ali, Foreman, Marciano, all the way to Joe Louis.

For information on listings and schedules, visit https://eirsport.ie/gold.

