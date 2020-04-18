The EE warned of ‘risks to human life’ when 53 pillars were now being attacked by 5G conspiracy theorists who were not mature-minded

10

RECKLESS conspiracy theorists post “risks to human life” by burning telephone poles, EE has warned.

It emerged as an incendiary who mistakenly believed that 5G caused a coronavirus to attack 53 network towers throughout the country.

Sheldon Fire Station recently shared a picture of a burning pillar at Chelmsley Wood, Birmingham. Credit: Sheldon Fire Station

Earlier this week, the Vodafone pole serving the Birmingham Nightingale hospital was damaged in the attack.

This means that vital telephone signals are being interrupted when connectivity is more important than ever before.

Dozens of up and down poles in the UK have been damaged by gullible criminals – including 23 EE sites.

“A purposeless attack on key workers and deliberately eliminating cellphone signals is a reckless, dangerous and dangerous thing to do,” an EE spokesman told The Sun.

Conspiracy theories set the 5G telephone pole down after the fake corona virus theory spread – including this separate attack in recent weeks. Credit: SnapperSK

“And aside from the obvious risks for our colleagues, they can have serious consequences, from preventing calls from reaching the ambulance service, to stopping families who can talk to each other.

“This unreasonable crime creates unnecessary risks to human life, both for those living in the target area and emergency services that are trying to resolve the situation.”

This pole was set on fire in Birmingham, UK Credit: SnapperSK

Researchers recently warned that politicians, celebrities, and influencers are all caught up in spreading online false corona virus claims.

A number of celebrities have been caught up in a fake coronavirus news scandal recently.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has also repeatedly rejected the seriousness of the coronavirus crisis, despite much conflicting scientific evidence.

Zombieland star, Woody Harrelson, has warned his Instagram followers about the 5G effect and shared a video labeled “While the Chinese dropped their 5g antenna”.

His followers quickly pointed out that the tape came from an old documentary filmed during a protest in Hong Kong and that people actually knocked down face-recognition cameras.

Others slammed him for his irresponsible message: “Nooooo, Woody, not you! Spreading things like this is dangerous, “said lise.km followers.

What is 5G, and is it safe?

Here’s what you need to know …

Just like 4G (and 3G before that), 5G is just a new generation of cellular internet

The telephone network has changed technology to provide faster speeds – and calls it “5th generation”, or 5th

Signals will fall on the electromagnetic spectrum – from radio waves, to X-rays, and even visible light

The telephone network uses microwaves of very specific frequencies to send the internet to your iPhone or Android phone

This applies to 3G and 4G, and still applies to 5G

In the UK, 4G signals are generally between 800MHz and 2.6GHz in the electromagnetic spectrum

5G is slightly higher at 3.4GHz to 3.6GHz, but it’s small when you consider that microwaves go up to 300GHz

And visible light comes in the range of around 430THz to 770THz

That’s more than a thousand times higher than the maximum microwave – and 100,000 times higher than 5G

Harmful radiation, such as UV rays, X-rays and gamma rays are also much higher than the spectrum

Online conspiracy theorists claim that 5G can cause damage

Early theories suggest 5G can cause cancer – and now crackpots have linked it to coronavirus too

But it is not possible for 5G to cause this problem

Radiation destroys cells by breaking it down, but 5G microwaves don’t have the power to do this

5G is low frequency radiation, far below the infrared and visible light

In fact, it is important that 5G is a low frequency, because higher frequencies are less useful for sending cellular signals over large areas

We know that this radiation level is safe, because if not, the light visible from our television will kill us for a long time

Zombieland star Woody Harrelson has warned his Instagram followers about the 5GCredit: Getty effect

MIA singers mistakenly associate 5G with coronavirus symptoms. Credit: AFP / Getty Images

The MIA singer posted a series of tweets urging the Government to “turn off” 5G until after the pandemic.

And the star related symptoms of coronavirus to the 5G tower.

Celebs has been slammed for sharing conspiracy theories, including Brits Jason Gardiner and Callum Best, who posted similar claims that 5G can affect the immune system.

Boxer Amir Khan also released a series of strange videos in which he blamed the corona virus on the construction of the “5G tower”.

In the clip, Khan claimed to “watch lots of videos and more” and said that the new technology could “make things worse”.

The legendary boxer Amir Khan was slammed for spreading the 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory

A few days ago Khan offered the NHS the use of a four-story wedding venue to help treat patients during a pandemic.

The TV icon Amanda Holden also sparked controversy after tweeting a link to the petition to ban 5G.

But publicity for the British Got Talent star later said that it was an accident – and that he did not believe in the 5G conspiracy.

And Eamonn Holmes was forced to “clear up” his comments about the 5G conspiracy theory after this morning receiving 419 ofcom complaining.

The 60-year-old host now insists he doesn’t believe the theory that 5G has caused the coronavirus to be valid, and is only “looking for answers”.

5G is a form of very low frequency radiation – far below visible and infrared light

Crackpot Burners have burned a number of 5G telephone poles in the UK in response to online conspiracy theories.

The first fire broke out in Birmingham, but several attacks on the 5G tower quickly followed the country’s ups and downs.

The theory originated last month after a video filmed at a US health conference claimed Africa was not affected by the disease because “it is not in the 5G region”.

This theory was further refuted when the World Health Organization confirmed there were thousands of Covid-19 cases in Africa.

“Arsonists, please think about what you did and stop. Imagine if it was your mother or your father, grandmother or grandfather in the hospital,” said Nick Jeffery of Vodafone.

“Imagine not being able to see or hear them one last time. All because you have swallowed a dangerous lie.”

“There is absolutely no relationship between 5G and coronavirus. There is no scientific evidence that 5G is harmful to human health.”

A spokesman for the UK Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports said: “We have received several reports of criminal damage to telephone poles and misuse of telecommunications engineers who seem to be inspired by crackpot conspiracy theories circulating online.

“Those responsible for criminal acts will face the full force of the law.

“We must also see social media companies act responsibly and take action more quickly to stop the spread of nonsense on their platforms, which encourage such actions.”

EE told The Sun that it increased security on high-risk sites.

A network guard patrol is being supplied with body cameras, and has been instructed to notify local police of any suspicious activity.

“Abuse of our staff is absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” EE added.

“We introduce steps to ensure that our engineers can continue their critical work, when people need more than ever to stay connected to each other.

Could it be that 5G, which is already airing in the UK and has provided very fast internet speeds to smartphones, is dangerous?

