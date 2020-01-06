Loading...

Among the questions asked and striking omissions in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, many Star Wars viewers are upset that we’re barely seeing Rose Tico, a protagonist of The Last Jedi. It was founded to become a major force in resistance and a big part of Finn’s character arc, and then it just … faded into the background. After 142 minutes, Kelly Marie Trans Rose is only 76 seconds in the film.

Star Wars editor Maryann Brandon (who recently dispelled a rumor about Episode IX using a potentially recycled setting) speaks for the lack of Rose in the new film. In an interview with HuffPost, she explains: “The film contained many characters, and because J.J. To make this film about a trip of the three main friends and the conflict between Rey and Kylo Ren, it became very difficult to serve more characters. “It assures fans that Rose is an“ important character in the resistance ”. and that the team was “very keen to show that” which is why Brandon spoke to them a few times in the last fight sequence.

It’s no secret at the moment that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has confused many fans. Since the reactions of many fans to the action decisions made in The Last Jedi were consistently negative, The Rise of Skywalker definitely states that they were never made. Instead of continuing the story of Episode VIII, Episode IX breaks the first rule of improvisation: say “yes, AND”.

Gallery – The biggest unanswered questions in “The Rise of Skywalker”: