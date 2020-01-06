The economic cost of bushfires is estimated at $ 2 billion and is increasing

Loading...

In addition, the smoke that regularly veils major cities may have reduced economic performance by another $ 500 million since the beginning of the summer, Rawnsley estimated, including through productivity losses, spending, and health damage.

“They have an economic burden of $ 1.5-2.5 billion,” he said.

In Mallacoota, the sky turned blood red last Saturday. Credit: Justin McManus

The numbers are based on previous models of the Tathra fires in 2018 and the relationship between the amount of insurable damage and economic output. With insurable losses rising – $ 375 million according to the latest estimate by the Australian Insurance Council – economic costs also increase.

Rawnsley estimated the national gross domestic product fell 0.15 percent this fiscal year, mainly in the March quarter. He warned many affected communities against never fully recovering.

“For these local communities, the goal is to reduce their economy by 25 to 50 percent. The long-term question is whether they can recover from it,” he said.

“Many of these areas are holiday villages and depend on the income in the summer months to be maintained throughout the year. When the city is burned out, people can choose to go forever. Some of these areas are initially marginal. When your population moves, you don’t really benefit from rebuilding impulses. “

The chief economist at AMP Capital, Shane Oliver, estimates that economic performance fell by 0.25 to 1 percent as a result of the fires, particularly in the March quarter.

“Much of Australia is on fire, but the economic impact is not quite as big as it would seem,” he said.

The south coast of NSW is home to about 1 percent of the Australian population, and another 1 percent live in the fire-stricken regions of Gippsland and north NSW, Oliver explained. “I assumed that economic activity in these areas would be 10 percent less, so you would get a 0.2 percent deduction.”

Greater damage to Australia’s image as a “safe travel destination” could cut production by another 0.1 percent, while a drop in consumer spending could cut another 0.2 percent.

“The Australians are already feeling rather insecure about the low wage growth,” said Oliver.

Mr. Oliver said the bushfires would put additional pressure on the reserve bank to ease interest rates and the government would give impetus.

Economist Saul Eslake said the economic effects of the fires were not yet enough to jeopardize the Morrison government’s return to budget surplus this fiscal year.

“The total number is still relatively small compared to the total population, housing stock and relative income flow. A bit like the drought, catastrophic for communities and the people affected by it, it has very little impact on measured GDP. “

A house in Wingello in the southern highlands that was destroyed by fire on Saturday. Credit: Kate Geraghty

Insurance payments and government support would boost the construction of new homes and infrastructure, Eslake said.

“In a way that will seem perverse and puzzling to many people, reconstruction will contribute to GDP and will likely create jobs.”

PWC chief economist Jeremy Thorpe agreed that reconstruction would boost growth and employment.

“It’s a perverse result. We’re going to spend money on reconstruction, which is positive, but we’re just going back to a version of the previous quality of life. This is an example of where GDP is not a good measure of wellbeing. It is a measure of activity. “

IBISWorld senior industry analyst Tom Youl predicted that the fires would negatively impact the insurance, agriculture and tourism sectors. However, employment and growth in the health sector could actually increase as thousands of traumatized people took advantage of physical and mental health services.

“These people will need support for many years to come,” said Youl. “The cost of this really goes on for years, and that makes it really difficult to quantify.”

Jessica Irvine is a senior business journalist for The Sydney Morning Herald.

