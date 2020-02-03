The easiest way to realize your New Year’s resolution

What better way to beat your resolutions than to give someone else the lead over the demo (and to clean it up)? You have been fantasizing for years about home renovations, and with the latest addition of tile services, Interior Solutions makes it easier than ever to make your dream home a reality in 2020.

Casper relies on interior solutions with customized window treatments since local residents Kevin and Angie Miller opened the company in 2012. Since then, they have expanded their products and services with the design and installation of custom-made cupboards in cupboards, mud rooms and other areas that are needed. And as the business of Beverly Street has grown, so does the reputation for delivering high-quality work with excellent customer service.

After years of collaboration, Interior Solutions developed a close collaboration with Lavin Tile. It made sense; both were local companies known for their craftsmanship and which never cut back. So when the Lavin family decided to retire and approached the Millers about buying the tile side of their company, the next extension of Interior Solution was a no-brainer.

“After 58 years of experience in the community, Lavin Tile has built up an excellent reputation, so it meant a lot that they trusted us with that legacy. And we are always looking for new ways to cater for our customers, so it made sense. We have hired their staff and installers, and now we have added tile work to our offer, “said Kevin Miller, president of interior solutions.

With this acquisition you can count on the same professionals for your tile floors, backsplash, hardware, tile support materials and other tile needs, as well as beautiful and reliable window coverings and fitted wardrobes. Interior Solutions is now the one-stop shop for your dream house in 2020.

“We fulfill every role for our customers: installer, designer, contractor. We are there for everything you need. Total home adjustment is the trend nowadays, and we embrace that. Whether you are a do-it-yourselfer who knows a lot or someone who is struggling with a hammer and nails, we are your partner. Adding tile work just makes everything much better for customers, “Miller said.

For Miller, “total home adjustment” means working with you even before the project starts well after completion. He offers free consultations, quotes and renderings without obligations. After your installation, Interior Solutions stands behind the quality and service life of its products and services with long-term guarantees and professional support. Miller and his team invest in their customers, just as their customers invest in them.

So make your home improvements and renovations more than just a Pinterest board this year. With quality you can trust and professionals you can trust, call Interior Solutions today.

“Everyone who works here is a local. We’ll see you at the grocery store and we don’t want to run down the aisle to avoid you, so we’ll always do the right thing. That means we have to do our best work for every customer, “Miller said.

Cheers to a clear, organized and well-tiled 2020.