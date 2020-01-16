The earth was warmer than average for 420 months

The last time Earth had a normal temperature month in February 1985 compared to the 20th century. Lebron James was a crawling child, just over a month old. Barack Obama was 24. Billie Eilish would only be born in 16 years.

According to more than 25,000 weather stations that have been tested by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Earth has had a normal temperature of the 20th century for 420 consecutive months.

On Thursday, the agency released data showing that December 2019 was the second warmest December in 140 years of modern records and that the last six December were the warmest six December in recorded history.

The long-term trend is clear beyond the cultural milestone of 420 consecutive months with above-average temperatures:

A routine argument by climate science denialists – though deliberately ignorant and increasingly pathetic – is that cold or low records were broken in 2019 as well. Of course winter is still coming and the daily weather will always fluctuate. A critical point, however, is the additional warming of the background. High temperature records are faster than low temperature records. It’s not even close.

From mid-December 364 All-time high temperatures were set in 2019 compared to just 70 All-time lows.

“As the climate changes to a warmer climate, we expect more extreme temperatures,” Ahira Sánchez-Lugo, a climatologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, told Mashable in December. “We see that and the data show it.”

Global temperature anomolies of the earth. Did you notice anything

Meanwhile, the earth’s atmospheric carbon dioxide emissions, a strong greenhouse gas, are exploding. The CO2 content was not as high in at least 800,000 years – but probably in millions of years. In addition, carbon levels are now increasing at rates that are unparalleled in both the geological and historical past.

These rapid and robust changes clearly heat the earth and continuously break the daily, monthly and annual records. “As we have shown in recent work, the record-breaking hot strips that we have seen in recent years simply cannot be explained without taking into account the profound effects that we have from burning fossil fuels and the resulting increase in fuel consumption have atmospheric greenhouse gases on the planet, “climate researcher Michael Mann, director of the Earth System Science Center at Penn State University, told Mashable after Earth’s hottest month ever in June 2019.

Earth will soon reach another 420 milestone, possibly in 2021. The global atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration in 2019 reached almost 415 ppm (parts per million).

But with steadily increasing CO2 emissions, 420 ppm is a safe bet.

