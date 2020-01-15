WASHINGTON – The decade that has just ended was by far the hottest ever measured on earth, closed by the second warmest year ever, two US agencies reported Wednesday. And scientists said they can’t stop the way man-made climate change keeps shattering records.

“This is real. This is happening,” said Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, ravaged by furious forest fires, melting ice and extreme weather at the end of a decade that researchers have repeatedly linked to human activity.

The 2010s averaged 58.4 degrees Fahrenheit (14.7 degrees Celsius) worldwide, or 1.4 degrees (0.8 C) higher than the average of the 20th century and more than one third of a degree (one fifth of a degree) C) warmer than the previous decade, which was the hottest ever according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The decade had eight of the 10 hottest years on record. The only other years in the top 10 were 2005 and 1998.

NASA and NOAA also calculated that 2019 was the second hottest year in the 140 years of archiving. Five other global teams of monitoring scientists agreed, based on temperature measurements on the Earth’s surface, while several satellite-based measurements said it was somewhere, from the hottest year to the second-hottest year.

Various scientists said that the coming years will be even hotter and will beat these years out of the record books.

“If you think you’ve heard this story before, you’ve never seen anything. This is going to be part of what we see every year until we stabilize greenhouse gases” through the burning of coal, oil and gas, said Schmidt, who was at the convention from the American Meteorological Society in Boston, where last weekend was so hot that he went jogging in shorts and a T-shirt, Boston had his hottest January day on Sunday, at 74 degrees, which is 2 degrees warmer than the old record.

“It’s sobering to think we can break global temperature records in quick succession,” said Georgia Tech climate scientist Kim Cobb. “2020 is about to start a horrific climate and I fear what the rest of the year will bring us.”

Schmidt from NASA said that the earth is now about 1.2 degrees C (almost 2.2 F) warmer since the start of the industrial age, a number that is important because in 2015 world leaders adopted a goal of 1.5 C ( 2.7 F) to prevent warming since the emergence of major industry in the mid-19th century. He said that shows that the global goal cannot be achieved. (NOAA and the World Meteorological Organization have slightly lowered global warming since the industry began.)

“We have strong man-made global warming,” says Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Oxford University. “What we observe here is exactly what our physical understanding tells us to expect and there is no other explanation.”

Other explanations that depend on natural causes – extra heat from the sun, more reflection of sunlight from volcanic particles in the atmosphere, and only random climate variations – “are all too small to explain the long-term trend,” climate scientist at Princeton University said Michael Oppenheimer.

Scientists say the ten-year data is much more meaningful than year-to-year measurements, in which natural variations such as El Nino, the periodic warming up of the Pacific, play a role.

“Man-made climate change is responsible for long-term warming – it is responsible for why the 2010 years were warmer than the 2000s, warmer than the 1990s, etc.,” said climate researcher Texas A&M University Andrew Dessler in a e-mail. “But people are not responsible for why 2016 was warmer than 2015 or why 2019 was warmer than 2018.”

NOAA said the average global temperature in 2019 was 58.7 degrees (14.85 C), or just a few hundredths of a degree behind 2016, when the world received extra heat from El Niño. That is 1.71 degrees (0.95 C) higher than the average of the 20th century and 2.08 degrees (1.16 C) warmer than the late 19th century.

According to NOAA, the past five years have been the hottest five ever, almost 1.7 degrees (0.9 C) warmer than the average in the 20th century.

The last year the earth was cooler than the average of the 20th century was 1976, before the Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, French President Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump Jr. were born.

If you want to know what this means for people and the world, look at Australia hit by fire, Schmidt and others say.

Global warming is already seen in heat waves, ice sheet melting, more forest fires, stronger storms, floods and faster sea level rise, said Hans-Otto Portner, who leads the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change team that looks at the impact of climate change.

Dr. Renee Salas, a Boston emergency doctor and Harvard professor who studies the effects of climate change on health, said, “these temperatures are not only statistics, but also have names and stories,” stating a construction worker and a older man without air conditioning who her patients this summer.

“The planet has a fever,” Salas said, “and that is the symptom.”

Seth Borenstein, The Associated Press