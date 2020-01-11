The Earth Alliance Leonardo DiCaprio gives $ 3 million to Australia

Loading...

Leonardo DiCaprio’s environmental organization Earth Alliance will donate $ 3 million to help forest fire rescue efforts in Australia. The wildfires burned an area twice the size of the US state of Maryland, killed at least 25 people, and destroyed 2,000 homes. The fires, fueled by drought and the warmest and driest year on record in the country, have been raging since September, months earlier than the annual wildfire season in Australia. The Oscar-winning actor is co-chair of the Earth Alliance with philanthropists Laurene Powell Jobs and Brian Sheth. The organization was launched last year in the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss. The fund will work with local Australian partner organizations, including Aussie Ark, Bush Heritage and Wires Wildlife Rescue. DiCaprio joins a growing list of other celebrities who have rallied to give big dollars. Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and Elton John each donated $ 1 million on social media earlier this week, and Nicole Kidman, Pink and Keith Urban also donated. Metallica said it would donate $ 750,000 to a fire and emergency services agency in Victoria. Phoebe Waller-Bridge told the Golden Globes on Sunday that she would auction off her prize gown and that the proceeds would go to the rescue of firefighters.

