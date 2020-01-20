The Earless Stray Cat Has a New Set of Violets, Thanks to an Animal Lover Who Crochets

A stray cat in Wisconsin had his ears removed due to chronic and painful infections. A helpful woman hooked new ones, for example, the cat, named Lady in a Fur Coat, was introduced to the Dane County Humane Society in December 2019 and immediately started treating chronic ear infections and bruises, Spokeswoman Marissa DeGroot told CNN. her suffering, the vets finally decided to remove Lady’s external earbuds – which made her a little funny. It also raised concerns among shelter workers that she would not be adopted. Lady hook an adorable ear hat. Related video: Oklahoma Humane Society takes a 23 pound cat named Lunchbox With a little hug (and more than a few treats), Lady fits into her new purple ears. “It’s amazing because we see these stray and medical cases coming in, and I think we’re still surprised by their resilience,” said DeGroot. The sweet girl, known at the shelter for her love of hugs and head bumps, was adopted Tuesday just hours after human society – whi ch serves Madison, Wisconsin, posted photos on Facebook of Lady in her new ears. “The staff and volunteers of the Dane County Humane Society constantly go beyond the animals in our care,” said Collins. that happy to use my crochet skills to help Lady stand out and get the second chance she deserved, and I am so honored to do only a small part of her happy ending. ”

A stray cat in Wisconsin had his ears removed due to chronic and painful infections. A helpful woman made new ones for him.

The cat, named Lady in a Fur Coat, was introduced to the Dane County Humane Society in December 2019 and immediately started treating chronic ear infections and hematomas, spokeswoman Marissa DeGroot told CNN.

To relieve her suffering, the veterinarians finally decided to remove Lady’s external ear cups – which made her look a little funny.

It also raised concerns among shelter workers that it would not be adopted.

It was at this point that Ash Collins, who works in humanitarian society, decided to crochet Lady an adorable ear cap.

Related video: Oklahoma Humane Society takes a 23-pound cat named Lunchbox

With a few hugs (and more than a few treats), Lady fits into her new purple ears.

“It’s amazing because we see these stray dogs and these medical cases happening, and I think we are still amazed at their resilience,” said DeGroot.

The sweet girl, known at the shelter for her love of hugs and bumps on the head, was adopted Tuesday just hours after the aid society – which serves Madison, Wisconsin – posted photos on Lady’s Facebook his new ears.

“The staff and volunteers of the Dane County Humane Society always go above and beyond the expectations for the animals we care for,” said Collins.

“I was more than happy to use my crochet skills to help Lady stand out and get the second chance she deserved, and I am so honored to do only a small part of her happy ending. “

.