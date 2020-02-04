The dying mother of Arizona collapses on a 4 month old baby and suffocates him

<noscript><iframe src="https://w3.cdn.anvato.net/player/prod/v3/anvload.html?key=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"></noscript>

TEMPE, Ariz. (KPHO / KTVK / CNN) – The sudden death of a mother in Arizona became a double tragedy when she fell on her 4-month-old son and choked him, according to police.

Flowers, a balloon, and cuddly toys formed a memorial outside Tempe, Arizona city hall, where 38-year-old Larinique Meadows and her son, 4-month-old Denari Meadows, were found dead on Saturday night.

Researchers believe that the mother had a medical emergency. She had investigated chest pain on her phone, but there is no record of her attempt to call 911.

“It is a very, very tragic incident in which we believe she had a kind of heart condition, heart episode and then died and fell on top of Denari,” said Detective Greg Bacon to Tempe Police.

Denari is believed to have choked after his mother fell on him.

Police say the 4-month-old father, who works the night shift, was upstairs at the time. He discovered the bodies when he woke up, six hours after the last time he saw Larinique and his son alive.

“This looks like a health-related problem. Father seems to be working very hard, trying to take care of his family, working nights, doing some groceries that morning for the family, especially the baby. So it’s just a very tragic situation and we mourn for them, “said Bacon.

Police say they don’t suspect cheating.

