The Duke and Duchess of Sussex step down as senior members of the royal family and are working to become financially independent

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to “resign” as senior members of the royal family and “work to become financially independent”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a statement from the palace tonight, outlining plans to split their time between Britain and North America while continuing to discharge their duty to “the Queen, the Commonwealth and our patrons”.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex cc Yui Mok / PA Wire

The statement said: “After many months of reflection and internal discussion, we have decided to make a transition this year to develop a progressive new role within this institution.

“We intend to step down as ‘senior’ members of the royal family in order to become financially independent and to continue to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.

“With your encouragement, especially in recent years, we feel ready to make this adjustment.

“We are now planning to balance our time between the UK and North America and continue to fulfill our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our patrons.

“This geographical balance will allow us to honor our son for the royal tradition he was born into and give our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the founding of our new charity.

“We look forward to sharing all the details of this exciting next step in due course as we continue to work with Her Majesty, the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks Thanks for your support. “