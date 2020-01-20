The duel of the Kings NBL is crucial for flat Melbourne

“In any case, we don’t play good basketball,” he said.

“We now have six games to go and we need to make a change.

“We were emptied too quickly. If things are not perfect, we all have to be better to show greater determination.”

Star center Shawn Long, who scored the most goals with 18 points against his former club, described United’s offense as a “robot”.

He said they would pay another high price if they couldn’t be more dynamic for the leading kings on Australia Day.

“It will be tough, it will tell us a lot about us, this next game,” he said.

Guards Chris Goulding and Melo Trimble landed only seven of a total of 20 shots from the field.

What’s more worrying is that Mitch McCarron and David Barlow, who started the race together, scored only three points in spite of 57 minutes together.

“Mitch and Barlow are often a result of how well we do attacks,” said Vickerman.

“If Shawn, Melo and Chris have given good benefits, they are usually the target of open shots to keep the scoreboard going.

“It looked like we had no use for many properties. We have to fix that quickly.”

