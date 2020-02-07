The Ducked Singer’s Duck aka Skin reveals the truth about her costume

We saw her hanging around in a giant rubber duck costume as she took ITV’s The Masked Singer, but Skin – who was behind the Duck of the show – says it wasn’t a walk in the park to get into the yellow outfit every day.

“I think it helped with the disguise, but it didn’t help me sing,” she revealed.

“There was so much architecture in places you couldn’t get to.”

For her first song, 52-year-old Bon Jovi’s played Livin’s On Prayer.

While her display of the 1980s hit the panel and moved her to the next show, Skin – real name Deborah Anne Dyer – says that her costume had to undergo major improvements after that performance.

She said, “There was literally no air in it, and the part over my mouth was completely black, so I literally couldn’t breathe and everyone said,” You have to move, you have to dance “and I felt like:” Me move! “

“It actually swallowed every move I had. I wiggled but you couldn’t see it. It was very restrictive. It was a lot harder than I thought it would be. “

The Masked Singer’s Duck (© Bandicoot TV)

Although Skin admitted that the costume somewhat “impeded” her ability, she was drawn to the vivid outfit because it brought back a childhood memory.

In a recent interview about the loose women of ITV, she said: “When I was growing up, I had these really beautiful brothers and they were a kind of focus. I always felt a bit like an ugly duckling, so I was the duck.”

She continued with her decision to sign up for the show RadioTimes.com: “The reason why I chose the rubber duck is because I wanted to stand out. It is huge and it is yellow.

“I wanted to be noticed, because if you are going to do something like that, you have to go for it. There is no halfway home. There is no attempt to be cool. You do it!”

The Masked Singer is on ITV on Saturday at 7 p.m.