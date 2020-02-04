The Ducked Singer’s Duck aka Skin reveals secrets behind the scenes

She is one of the newest participants to discover her identity on The Masked Singer, but Skin – who was behind Duck’s costume – says she almost slipped before she was revealed in the show.

Exclusive to speak against RadioTimes.com, the 52-year-old singer revealed that although she continued to talk very tightly about being part of the ITV series and only telling her girlfriend, she made some mistakes along the way.

She said: ‘I screwed it up by accident. I had my ear monitors and I only knew when I handed it to the sound engineer that the ear monitors had my (real) name on the front. “

Fortunately Skin was not caught right now when she managed to grab her ear monitors and cover her name with a sticker with the label: Duck.

However, the problem arose again when she took her equipment home and forgot that she had changed the stickers.

“I started working on something and I took out my ear monitors and they had still written” Duck “about it,” she said.

The skin was afraid that this was the end of the road for her and said, “You know what only one person needs to say,” I know who is so and so. “

The Masked Singer’s Duck (© Bandicoot TV)

Nevertheless, she was lucky for the second time, as she managed to fix it and continue the competition.

So how long did she have to go to keep her secret?

“Oh my goodness, it’s a complete and complete lock-down,” she explained.

“You must wear a special hat and a sweater (backstage) that says,” Don’t talk to me. “

“You are not allowed to see others or talk to others. We have never seen anyone. If I went down the hall, they would free it. You have never seen another artist at another point. “

And to make sure that nobody merges two and two by picking up iconic looks from her wardrobe, the Skunk Anansie singer went one step further and decided to wear the same outfit for two weeks.

She continued: “Even up to my shoes I had to be careful. I had to take off a weird outfit that I would never see at the back of my wardrobe, and I wore the same thing every day for the entire two weeks. “

Well that’s what we call a commitment!

The Masked Singer is on ITV on Saturday at 7 p.m.