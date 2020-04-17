The drug kingpin brother Stephen Jamieson was the ‘commander’ responsible for flooding Glasgow with Valium road – The Scottish Sun

The brother of the drug kingpin Stephen ‘Jimmy’ Jamieson flooded Glasgow with Valium Road before he was snared with the “more than one million” killer pill in the trash.

The city’s High Court heard Gary Jamieson, 34, had “commanded” the drug network Etizolam before his arrest last year.

Gary Jamieson flooded Glasgow with Valium Road

Jamieson now faces a lengthy prison sentence after he admitted producing 840,000 tablets, worth £ 420,000 on the streets.

Prosecutor Liam Ewing told the court: “This violation reflects Jamieson’s order for branches in organized crime groups.

“He is responsible for supply Etizolam using a network of distributors and dealers, to secure the availability of tablets to street traders throughout Greater Glasgow.”

The drug kingpin Stephen ‘Jimmy’ Jamieson offers a luxury lifestyle in Dubai in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis

Scottish Sun yesterday revealed Jamieson was producing large quantities at a secret factory on the outskirts of Glasgow.

A source said, “The trash can is really full of them. There must be more than one million there.

“Jamieson has a unit near Glasgow where he mass produced. He even got the help of a chemist.

Gary is the brother of the drug kingpin Stephen Jamieson, pictured, who came out of Glasgow for Dubai

“Like his brother, he showed off his wealth and people hated him south of Glasgow. This was ultimately his downfall when the police were notified. “

Jamieson, from Pollok, and John Mack, 33, pleaded guilty at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday for making and distributing Etizolam.

They will be sentenced in May.

Jamieson was the target of surveillance operations, codenamed Operation Blanc, between February and December 2019.

The Scottish brother kept the Valium street ‘more than a million’ in the trash

Detective Inspector Craig McPhail, from the Active and Organized Active Crimes Team in Glasgow, warned: “Nothing is left untouched.”

We told in February how Stephen, 37, came out of Glasgow to Dubai after a close colleague – whom we can now describe as Gary – was arrested with drug shipments.

Stephen was locked up in 2009 for eight years for flooding the city with cocaine.

Gangster and partner Charlene Bentley will get married in the UAE later this year in a £ 500,000 bash.

First looked into Glasgow NHS Louisa Jordan coronavirus hospital when workers set up rooms for Covid-19 patients

