The drone DJI Mavic 2 Pro redefines the possibilities of aerial photos

TL; DR: Take incomparable aerial photos for $ 1,729 with the DJI Mavic 2 Pro Drone with Smart Controller – 21% savings.

Nowadays drones can do almost anything: get your mail, wash your car, attack people. It’s cool and all – and frankly a bit scary – but if you just want to explore the world from above and take incomparable photos, the DJI Mavic 2 Pro is the way to go.

No offense to the world’s multitasking drones, but the Mavic 2 Pro is one of the best consumer drones you can get. It combines quality technology, technology and aesthetics to redefine the possibilities of aerial photography. The Mavic 2 Pro was developed for both professionals and beginners and is easy to use. There are no annoying connection problems that many drones on the market have to deal with. It’s also packed with features that easily justify the price.

First, it has an impressive Hasselblad L12-20c camera that delivers excellent image quality in both poor and poor lighting conditions. In addition, it offers omnidirectional obstacle detection to avoid immovable objects, a lens with adjustable aperture for more control over your lighting situation, and a 10-bit Dlog-M color profile that shows the real-world dynamic color range in your photos and videos brings in. Not to mention that it stays in flight for up to 31 minutes at a time.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a DJI Mavic if he couldn’t accompany you on your craziest adventures. The Mavic 2 Pro is easy to fold and shrink to fit comfortably in your pocket.

While the price of the DJI Mavic 2 Pro Drone is $ 1,729, you will completely forget the cost once you fly it yourself. It is so good

