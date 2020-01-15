Photo courtesy of Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Saskatchewan Roughriders contacted Ricky Ray about their quarterback job as a trainer.

However, the surefire Hall of Fame QB is not yet finished.

“Ricky isn’t interested in coaching. He’s still getting to know his family after he’s been away and playing for so long. I’ve spoken to Ricky a few times, I think he’s happy where he is,” said Riders head coach Craig Dickenson in the 3DownNation podcast.

“Not to say that if the perfect opportunity presents itself, he would not go into it, but we spoke to Ricky and he told us today that he is not quite ready to start coaching. I think he will do it sometime, but it’s not today. “

Ray officially retired in May 2019 and held the individual record for Gray Cup wins as starting quarterback with four wins, including two with the Eskimos (2003, 2005) and Argonauts (2012, 2017). The 2005 Gray Cup MVP scored the most touchdowns in the CFL title fight with nine majors.

Ray played nine seasons for Edmonton between 2002 and 2012 and the last seven in Toronto. He is one of only four quarterbacks in CFL history to have thrown over 60,000 yards while outperforming the all-pass leader of the Esks (40,531 yards) and Argos (20,205 yards) , Ray is number one in league history with a graduation rate of 68.2.

Last season, Ray spent some time in Edmonton to watch and learn from then-head coach Jason Maas. He said at the time that coaching was very interesting for him. Maas was hired by Dickenson as an offensive coordinator for Saskatchewan, but Ray politely declined the role of the Riders’ QB trainer.

“Jason will be working with our quarterbacks. So the reality looks like we already have a quarterback coach on the team. Now if we can add a guy like Ricky Ray who has great experience playing it and Jason one can relieve little, we will do that, ”said Dickenson.

Maas’ coaching career began after an 11-year CFL career as a quarterback. In 2003 and 2005 he won two Gray Cups with the Eskimos with Ray as teammates. In 2001 Maas was named West Division All-Star and this year and 2004 voted the most outstanding player of the Eskimos.

“In reality, as quarterback coaches, we feel as good as outside. So we have a guy. Now all we have to do is find another trainer who is probably on the offensive side of the ball and who can make a big contribution and help wherever he needs to, ”said Dickenson.

Before his time in Edmonton, Maas was the offensive coordinator for Ottawa. During the 2015 season, Maas was at the forefront of an exceptional offense against Redblacks. Ottawa led the league in attack yards, overtaking yards and racing touchdowns. While quarterback Henry Burris received the CFL’s “Most Outstanding Player” award, Smilin Hank threw the best 5,693 yards for one career in one season and produced four receivers with 1,000 yards.

“This gives Jason an opportunity to go back to his roots,” said Dickenson.