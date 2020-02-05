The drivers sign Punter Jon Ryan from Regina

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have repositioned themselves with a fan favorite – Jon Ryan.

My sources tell me that @jonryan has re-signed with the riders. #CFL

– michael ball (@ ballsy72) February 5, 2020

Ryan was eligible to become a free agent on February 11, 2020.

Born in Regina, played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2019. It was his first season for the Riders, the franchise he fell in love with as a child. Ryan was born in Regina and grew up there. He developed soccer skills at Sheldon-Williams Collegiate High School and played at the University of Regina Rams, where he was granted an All-Canadian status (at the time in the CIS).

# Regina native Jon Ryan signs a one-year contract extension with #Riders for the 2020 season https://t.co/L0n7VlabcN #Saskatchewan #CFL pic.twitter.com/9cWYoZxRid

– Justin Dunk (@ JDunk12) February 5, 2020

Ryan shot 107 times for 3,783 yards (48.8 yards average) 77 yards in length while playing all 18 regular season games for Saskatchewan. For his efforts, he was named the All-Star of the West Division. The 38-year-old is already preparing for the 2020 season.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers chose Ryan in the third round of the 2004 CFL draft (24th round). Ryan was responsible for punting for two seasons and led CFL 2005 with an average of 50.6 yards.

The NFL teams noted Ryan’s strong leg and Green Bay signed a contract. Ryan spent two seasons with the Packers. After that, Ryan moved to Seattle for 10 seasons, including a Super Bowl championship in 2014 – the first person from Saskatchewan to win an NFL title.

During the training camp in 2018, Ryan was released from Seattle. The Buffalo Bills signed Ryan but let him go less than two weeks later and the 37-year-old stopped playing the rest of the season. Ryan shot 914 times in the NFL for 40,895 yards and an average of 44.7 yards – with 311 points within the 20-yard line.

In the off-season, Ryan lives in Los Angeles with his wife Sarah Colonna. She is a comedian and actress. Colonna traveled in 2019 to watch 12 games live, eight at home and four on the go.

The riders ended the regular season first in the West Division with a 13: 5 record and secured the green-whites a home game for the Western final. At the end of the game, Cody Fajardo’s pass hit the posts and fell on the grass when the Riders lost dramatically. Winnipeg won the 107th Gray Cup and ended a 29-year drought.

“When I got in, I heard people say you should probably go play for a contender. People had chosen us last place and I wanted to be part of the Roughriders, ”Ryan said to The Rod Pedersen Show.

“We played a lot better than many people thought, and in my opinion we were the best team in the league and were just a little short on Sunday afternoon.”

Gladly again at the @sskroughriders for another season. Just one goal: # 108thGreyCup

– Jon Ryan (@ JonRyan9) February 5, 2020

Ryan returns to the Riders when the team hosts the 2020 Gray Cup.